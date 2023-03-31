Anjan Luthra, chairman of Cricket Scotland, resigns after criticism of the organization’s handling of racism | Cricket news

Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra has resigned after less than six months.

Luthra confirmed his resignation in a post on Twitter on Friday morning, saying “it’s about time the Scottish cricket community heard the truth”.

The post also included a photo of Luthra’s letter of resignation, in which the former chairman said: “I fundamentally disagree with the way Sportscotland is serving sport.

“I believe their priority is to meet the demands of a lobby group and a handful of individuals associated with them – even if it means negatively impacting the wider sport and community.”

A spokesman for the sportscotland funding organization said: “This has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in Scottish cricket and we would like to thank Anjan Luthra for his contribution as chairman.

“We will take immediate steps to provide additional leadership and managerial support to Cricket Scotland.”

Luthra was appointed in October and tasked with rebuilding the organization’s reputation after it was institutionally racist, according to an independent study published last July.

Cricket Scotland has come under renewed scrutiny after four members of the newly formed anti-racism and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) advisory group resigned earlier this week over the organisation’s approach to racism.

Image:

Anjan Luthra has resigned as chairman of Cricket Scotland (Photo: Cricket Scotland)





Luthra had issued a six-month update last week saying progress had been made by the governing body, with those comments criticized by anti-racism group Running Out Racism.

It labeled Luthra’s claims as “baseless nonsense” and said Cricket Scotland’s update was “tone-deaf” and “arrogant”.

On Friday, it issued another statement criticizing Luthra as “not the right person to lead our sport” and the “lack of progress made”.

Running Out Racism said: “We are disappointed that the chairman has felt the need to step down. We have tried to engage in a dialogue since the poor communication with others about cricket two weeks ago to help intervene and the chairman to change their approach, and many have tried to help internally, but it has fallen on deaf ears.

“People make mistakes, but blaming others rather than owning them in any way is disappointing. There is no mention or acknowledgment of the significant lack of progress made, or the dismissal that emerged as a result – many of which are unrelated to the campaign, including a current national team player.

“But it also shows that he is probably not the right person to lead our sport in the future. The key to resolving this situation is to restore trust and strong consultation. treating truth of situations.” This is yet another example of trying to rewrite the story and ignore the facts.

“There are a number of inaccuracies in his statement. Addressing them point by point in public is likely to inflame the situation. In the interest of rebuilding the sport, we will try to address these directly with key figures within the sport and at Sportscotland.”

Sadiq: Cricket Scotland has failed us

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Running out Racism’s Raza Sadiq explains why he was one of four members to resign from Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and EDI advisory group



Scottish international Abtaha Maqsood, Running Out Racism’s Raza Sadiq, businessman Imran Khan and academic Khadija Mohammed were among those who resigned their positions in the anti-racism and EDI advisory group.

Speak against Sky Sports newsRaza Sadiq spoke about what influenced his decision to step down.

“We don’t want cricket to fail, so we were very excited [to be involved in the process]Sadik said. “They have let us down.

“Cricket Scotland expected us to join their rhetoric, rather than critically question their action plan.

“The six-month review was basically the final straw for me to resign — because it wasn’t based on the facts.”

He added: “Once an institution has been declared institutionally racist, you have a clean slate to start with.

“They didn’t understand how the racism manifested itself. They weren’t looking for real involvement.

“For that reason — if they don’t learn, they don’t listen — they’re not fit for purpose.”

Last July, Sky Sports news revealed a scathing review which showed that Cricket Scotland failed almost all tests of institutional racism.

The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned ahead of the publication of the independent report that found 448 cases of racism in sport.