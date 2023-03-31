Sports
Anjan Luthra, chairman of Cricket Scotland, resigns after criticism of the organization’s handling of racism | Cricket news
Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra has resigned after less than six months.
Luthra confirmed his resignation in a post on Twitter on Friday morning, saying “it’s about time the Scottish cricket community heard the truth”.
The post also included a photo of Luthra’s letter of resignation, in which the former chairman said: “I fundamentally disagree with the way Sportscotland is serving sport.
“I believe their priority is to meet the demands of a lobby group and a handful of individuals associated with them – even if it means negatively impacting the wider sport and community.”
A spokesman for the sportscotland funding organization said: “This has been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in Scottish cricket and we would like to thank Anjan Luthra for his contribution as chairman.
“We will take immediate steps to provide additional leadership and managerial support to Cricket Scotland.”
Luthra was appointed in October and tasked with rebuilding the organization’s reputation after it was institutionally racist, according to an independent study published last July.
Cricket Scotland has come under renewed scrutiny after four members of the newly formed anti-racism and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) advisory group resigned earlier this week over the organisation’s approach to racism.
Luthra had issued a six-month update last week saying progress had been made by the governing body, with those comments criticized by anti-racism group Running Out Racism.
It labeled Luthra’s claims as “baseless nonsense” and said Cricket Scotland’s update was “tone-deaf” and “arrogant”.
On Friday, it issued another statement criticizing Luthra as “not the right person to lead our sport” and the “lack of progress made”.
Running Out Racism said: “We are disappointed that the chairman has felt the need to step down. We have tried to engage in a dialogue since the poor communication with others about cricket two weeks ago to help intervene and the chairman to change their approach, and many have tried to help internally, but it has fallen on deaf ears.
“People make mistakes, but blaming others rather than owning them in any way is disappointing. There is no mention or acknowledgment of the significant lack of progress made, or the dismissal that emerged as a result – many of which are unrelated to the campaign, including a current national team player.
“But it also shows that he is probably not the right person to lead our sport in the future. The key to resolving this situation is to restore trust and strong consultation. treating truth of situations.” This is yet another example of trying to rewrite the story and ignore the facts.
“There are a number of inaccuracies in his statement. Addressing them point by point in public is likely to inflame the situation. In the interest of rebuilding the sport, we will try to address these directly with key figures within the sport and at Sportscotland.”
Sadiq: Cricket Scotland has failed us
Scottish international Abtaha Maqsood, Running Out Racism’s Raza Sadiq, businessman Imran Khan and academic Khadija Mohammed were among those who resigned their positions in the anti-racism and EDI advisory group.
Speak against Sky Sports newsRaza Sadiq spoke about what influenced his decision to step down.
“We don’t want cricket to fail, so we were very excited [to be involved in the process]Sadik said. “They have let us down.
“Cricket Scotland expected us to join their rhetoric, rather than critically question their action plan.
“The six-month review was basically the final straw for me to resign — because it wasn’t based on the facts.”
He added: “Once an institution has been declared institutionally racist, you have a clean slate to start with.
“They didn’t understand how the racism manifested itself. They weren’t looking for real involvement.
“For that reason — if they don’t learn, they don’t listen — they’re not fit for purpose.”
Last July, Sky Sports news revealed a scathing review which showed that Cricket Scotland failed almost all tests of institutional racism.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned ahead of the publication of the independent report that found 448 cases of racism in sport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12846196/cricket-scotland-chair-anjan-luthra-resigns-after-criticism-of-organisations-handling-of-racism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sam Fanning gets a four-match ban after being caught tampering with the pitch, WA Premier Cricket final
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘illiterate’, India needs an ‘educated prime minister’, says Aam Aadmi party
- Anjan Luthra, chairman of Cricket Scotland, resigns after criticism of the organization’s handling of racism | Cricket news
- Canada probe into mass shooting identifies many police failuresExBulletin
- Palliative care can benefit people with dementia
- A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump
- Gwyneth Paltrow wins $1 case for skiing accident
- Female cricket has brought Nigeria global attention to Akpata
- PM Modi pays surprise visit to new Parliament building and inspects facilities
- Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge | British news
- Former England cricket captain Vaughan has been cleared of racism
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Oscar-winning Elephant Whisperers team