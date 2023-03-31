Baseball heads north for Ivy Weekend in Dartmouth





HANNOVER, NH Ivy League play continues this weekend for the University of Pennsylvania baseball team with a trip to New Hampshire for a three-game set with Dartmouth. Penn (10-10, 1-2 ivy) v Dartmouth (1-16, 0-3 ivy) GAME 1: Sunday April 2 | 11:30 (WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS)

GAME 2: Sunday April 2 | 03:00(WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS)

GAME 3: Monday April 3 | 12:00 PM(WATCH | LIVE STATISTICS) The series: Dartmouth Game one will be the 181st meeting between Penn and Dartmouth. The series has been close historically, with the Big Green holding a 91-87-2 record against the Quakers. Penn is 11-5-1 against Dartmouth under head coach John Yurkow including taking five out of six between 2019 and 2022. Projected starters Game 1: Owen Koady (1-2, 2.45 ERA, 34K, 29.1 IP) vs. Jack Metzger (0-3, 8.06 ERA, 23K, 25.2 IP)

Game 2: Cole Sapphire (2-1, 3.42 ERA, 35K, 26.1 IP) vs. Trystan Sarcone (0-4, 13.76 ERA, 12 K, 17 IP)

Game 3: Ryan Dromboski (2-2, 3.74, 31 K, 21.2 IP) versus TBD Preview of Penn Penn has dropped three of his last four after going 9-4 in the previous 13 games, his most recent appearance ending Tuesday in a 6-5 loss at Lafayette in a Liberty Bell Classic game. Davis Baker (.342), Ben Miller (.333), and Jackson Apple (.325) led a Quaker lineup in hitting .277 this season and, on a game-by-game basis, hitting .300 seven times. The weekend starting rotation all produced quality starts this season, combined for 100 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched, with an overall 3.14 ERA. Measuring the Big Green Dartmouth heads into the weekend on a nine-game losing streak, most recently defeated 28-11 in a three-game sweep against Princeton last weekend. Tyler Cox (.397) leads all Ancient Eight players in batting average, though the rest of the team only hits .211 with Kolton Freeman (.289) and Elliot Krewson (.278) the only other Dartmouth hitters to top .242 to beat. The pitching staff has allowed at least 10 runs in seven games this season, including two of three against the Tigers last weekend. The weekend rotation of Trystan Sarcone, Jack Metzger and Eddie Albert posted a combined 9.57 ERA in 13 starts. Danny Will and Shane Bauer, two of the team’s most used relievers, each played the bump twice last weekend, going 5.2 innings combined while giving up four earned runs. #QuakeShow

#FightOnPenn

