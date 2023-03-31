2023 ICC World Cup | Pakistan won’t play in India, wants Sri Lanka or Bangladesh to host its matches: Source





Film image of Pakistani cricketers walking off the field during an ODI. The country does not want to play its ODI World Cup matches in India this year. | Photo credit: AP

Pakistan threatened not to participate in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would not allow the Men in Blue to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, according to one source. According to a source, Pakistan wants to play its World Cup matches in Bangladesh or Sri Lanka. The 2023 World Cup will take place in October-November this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to announce the detailed schedule. That’s what a PCB source told me YEAR“Yes, we think we will not travel to India for World Cup matches if BCCI did not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. We want Sri Lanka or Bangladesh to host our matches, we want to play there, not India. “ A few days ago, news came through a source that India will play its Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue and will not go to Pakistan. If India reaches the final with Pakistan, it would also take place on neutral ground. It was also previously reported that the Pakistan team may play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament. ESPNCricinfo reported. Discussions have taken place that Pakistan could move their matches to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been suggested as a venue due to its proximity to India. A hybrid model for this year’s Asia Cup is being considered as a solution. The idea emerged on the sidelines of board meetings in Dubai. India’s presence in the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup coming later were on the agenda of the members of the two boards. Although it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India’s failure to participate in the Asia Cup has a potential impact on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will also take place. held in Pakistan. The six-nation Asian Cup, which will be played in a 50-over format in the first half of September this year, has grouped India and Pakistan with a qualifier. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to the other group. Last October, the PCB was baffled by Jay Shah, who declared that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held at a “neutral” venue. The PCB, under then chairman Ramiz Raja, promptly replied that Pakistan will withdraw from the competition if it is taken out of the country. Last year, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah had stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup for security reasons and that the tournament will be played at a neutral venue, which will be discussed in the second round of the competition must be decided. Board meeting of ACC members.

