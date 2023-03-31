Lightweights start Spring Saturday with National Collegiate Invitational





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men’s lightweight squad will begin spring racing on Saturday and compete in the National Collegiate Lightweight Invitational. The full-day event begins around 11 a.m. and runs until approximately 3:30 p.m. at Lake Carnegie in Princeton, NJ The Quakers race three eights and a four on Saturday. All four boats will race twice a day, including the Varsity and Second Varsity Eights competing at 2:50 a.m. Penn’s Varsity Eight was ranked sixth in the first IRCA/IRA Men’s Lightweight poll of the season. The Quakers take on No. 7 Georgetown and No. 10 MIT in their first race on Saturday at 11:50, before facing the 2V8 and Delaware at 2:50. NCLI Schedule | Penn boats 11:20am 3V8 vs. Georgetown and MIT

11:40am 2V8 vs. George Town and MIT

11:50am 1V8 vs. George Town and MIT

1:40 PM V4A vs. Cal and Fairfield

2pm 3V8 vs. Princeton and MIT

2:50pm 1V8 and 2V8 vs. Delaware

3:30pm V4A vs Cal and Gordon #FightOnPenn

