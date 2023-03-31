State of the art cricket training facility gets thumbs up

PHOTOS: Paul Gibson

HAILSHAM Cricket Club has officially opened its new training facility at the Western Road Recreation Ground and has been welcomed by all team members.

The facility is an exciting development for the club and one that the club says can only be seen at County Cricket level or private schools.

Rob Wilkinson of Hailsham Cricket Club said: We are delighted to have completed a four-year project and can’t wait to see the whole club using it all week from April.

The cricket season returns in April and we have a packed pre-season schedule for both the men’s and women’s teams. We are delighted to welcome over 20 new players to the club across all different teams and abilities.

We pride ourselves on being an inclusive club offering cricket to the whole community, regardless of age or ability. With the start of the season, the Boundary Bar has been updated and improved and we look forward to welcoming players, family and the local community for drinks on matchdays and weekends. At the front we have four new picnic benches and umbrellas and various new types of drinks on offer.

The junior season will start in May and the club is looking forward to it. All youth players had a taste of cricket in early spring, both indoors and outdoors in the new facility. Practice will resume on Wednesday, April 12, and the hard work will begin to ensure the teams are ready for the challenges of the competition.

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer at Hailsham Cricket Club, helping with the crossbar, scoring, refereeing or coaching, please contact the club.

They are still looking for new men and women to join the adult teams or boys and girls ages 4-16. Hailshamcc@outlook.com / 07980146841 or contact them on social media.