



HARRISONBURG, Va. Three James Madison lacrosse student-athletes in redshirt senior Margaret Durkin redshirt junior Isabella Peterson and red shirt senior Rachel Mate were tabbed ILWomen 2023 Midseason All-Americans, Inside Lacrosse announced Friday morning. Durkin was named to the first team, Peterson took second team honours, and Matey received a media honorable mention. Durkin led the way on defense with 28 turnovers caused and 18 ground balls on the season. Her turnover of 2.55 per game ranks fifth in the nation and most in the American Athletic Conference. She has allowed just 8.09 goals per game when combined with her fellow defenders, the nation’s fifth highest-scoring defense. Peterson leads JMU from the forward position with 43 goals and 54 total points so far in 2023, scoring the fourth most goals in the nation heading into April. These offensive numbers include five games with at least five goals. She also leads The American in point total and point average (4.91). The redshirt junior was key in possession and led the Dukes with 46 draws, fourth in the league. Matey has boosted JMU with a team of 21 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers, captaining a unit that has held nine opponents under 10 goals. Her ground ball total is tied for eighth in The American and her 44 ties join Peterson in the league’s top five. Matey had a season-high eight tie against No. 12 Virginia on March 22, single-handedly outscoring the Cavaliers to help JMU thwart an upset bid. Both Durkin and Peterson followed up on ILWomen preseason honors as both were named Preseason Third Team All-Americans in February. The trio’s nationally recognized performances helped the Dukes to a 10-1 (2-0 AAC) record and a No. 5 ranking in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. JMU is set for a matchup with Old Dominion on Saturday, April 1 at noon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2023/3/31/lacrosse-jmu-trio-named-ilwomen-midseason-all-americans.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related