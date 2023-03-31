Trio of cowgirls ready to compete at the Bruzzy





STILLWATER, Oklahoma. Women’s golfers from the state of Oklahoma Han Hsuan Yu , Cecilie Leth-Nissen And Angelica Pfefferkorn will compete as individuals this weekend at The Bruzzy in Ardmore, Okla, at the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, starting Saturday morning. Sixteen teams will compete over 54 holes on the par-70, 5,976 yard layout. Oklahoma State captured the team title at the Jim West Challenge in October, but will be looking for its first individual win of the season this weekend. The trio of Cowgirls will be joined by competitors from Charlotte, Houston, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Purdue, Tulsa, UCF, West Kentucky and Wisconsin, as well as Big 12 foes Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech . Han Hsuan Yu makes her third trip to the Bruzzy after playing in the event each of the past two seasons. In 2021, Yu was instrumental in the Cowgirls’ 13-stroke win of the tournament, shooting 1-under to finish tied for ninth. This season, Yu has made seven starts and compiled a scoring average of 72.90, the fourth best on the team. Her best performance of the season came at the Jim West Challenge, where she finished seventh after rounds of 68-70-74 (-4) 212, her 11th top-10 appearance as a Cowgirl. Cecilie Leth-Nissen joins Yu in Ardmore for her fifth appearance of the season. She earned a spot in the starting lineup in the Cowgirls’ season opener at the Carmel Cup and has since competed three times individually. The freshman currently has a 76.00 batting average and continues to gain valuable experience in her first collegiate season. Angelica Pfefferkorn makes her second appearance of the season after finishing tied for 42nd at the Dale McNamara Invitational in October. The junior has been a reliable option for the Cowgirls, appearing in eight events during her career, including a start at Red Raider Match Play last season. The tournament kicks off Saturday morning at 8:30am CT with a shotgun start. The field plays 36 holes on Saturday and a final round of 18 holes on Sunday to determine the champion. Live scores for the event will be available on GolfStat.com. For more information on the Cowgirls, visit okstate.com and follow @OSUcowgirlgolf on Twitter.

