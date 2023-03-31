T&F prepares for the annual Big 5 Invitational on Saturday





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania athletic programs will host their second meeting of the outdoor season on Saturday, continuing the annual Big 5 Invitational at Franklin Field. BIG 5 INVITATION

Saturday April 1 | 12:00 PM (Throw) / 3:30 PM (Jump/Track)

Franklin field | Philadelphia, PA. Events overview | Live results About The Big 5 Invitational An event hosted each outdoor season by the Quakers returns for the 2023 season, featuring eight teams at Franklin Field. Joining Penn will be: La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, Temple, Villanova, Princeton, Monmouth and Rider. Throwing events start the day at noon, at Irving “Moon” Mondschein Throwing Complex and the first event at Franklin Field starts at 3:30 pm, with pole vault and long jump. Events overview to throw: 12 noon: discus throw 12 noon: Javelin throw After the discus throw: hammer throw After javelin throw: Shot put

to jump: 3:30 p.m.: Pole vault 3.30 pm: Long jump 3:30 p.m.: High jump After the long jump: Triple jump

Run: 4 p.m.: 100/110 m hurdles 4:20 p.m.: 400 meters 4:40 p.m.: 100 meters 5 p.m.: 400 meters hurdles 5:20 p.m.: 200 meters 5:40 p.m.: 800 meters 6 p.m.: Steeplechase of 3,000 meters 6:25 p.m.: 5,000 meters 7 p.m.: 1,500 meters

Last year’s Big 5 Invitational The Quakers put in a great performance at the event last year, taking 22 wins victoria agyin moved into the top five in program history in the long jump with a height difference of 5.90m. The women took 10 of the wins, while the men had 12. Click for the full release HERE. Penn’s last time out Penn split his team for two different meetings this past weekend: the Raleigh Relays and the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational. For the men, the highlight of the weekend came in North Carolina, where Dylan Trope managed to obliterate a long-standing record from 1976 in the 10,000 metres. With a time of 28:48.59, Throop set the program record in the event, beating former Quaker great Dave Merrick who clocked a time of 28:49.2. Throop was joined by many great performances in Raleigh, including a ninth-place finish Scott Dochat in the hammer throw. He threw a distance of 60.51 m (198-6), placing fourth in program history. In Miami, the men racked up a pair of victories as they took the record book one more time. One of the wins came on track, as Penn secured the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:12.28 from the foursome of Andrew O’Donnell , Devant Heywood , Robbie Ruppel And Antaures Jackson . The other victory came in the infield in the pole vault where James Rhodes cleared a height of 5.25m (17-2.75). The record book was achieved in the 110 meter hurdles, as a freshman Jack Rose placed fifth with a time of 14.22, moving up to 10th in program history. The women had two wins and completed the program top-10 five times, including another program record of Maeve Stiles . The junior added her third program record of the year, first for the outdoor season, at the Raleigh Relays in the 10,000 meters. She clocked a time of 33:49.19 to erase Cleo Whiting’s record time of 34:09.65 set in 2017. Down in Miami, one of the wins came in the women’s 100 meters, as a freshman Moforehan Abinusawa And Christiana Nwachuku went first and second respectively while Caia Gelli came in for a 10th-place finish. Abinusawa clocked a time of 11.63 for second in program history, while Nwachuku was close behind with 11.83 for fifth in the record book. The women also won the 4x100m on the track, such as Nwachuku, Abinusawa, Catherine Muccio And Isabella Whittaker teams up for a time of 45.60 for the fifth best time in the program’s history. In the women’s pole vault Natalia Ilyeva also had an outstanding performance, placing second with a clear height of 4.05 m (13-3.5), a mark good enough for second place in the program’s history. #The chase

