Baseball opens AAC play with War On I-4 in Orlando





GAMEDAY INFORMATION University of South Florida Bulls (10-16) at University of Central Florida Knights (16-9) SCHEME: Friday, March 31, 6:00 pm | Saturday, April 1, 6:00 pm | Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m BALLPARK: John Euliano Park | Orlando, Fla. RANGE ALL: USF leads, 81-78 TV: ESPN+ RADIO: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App) LIVE STATISTICS: Here TWITTER UPDATES: @USFBaseball GAME NOTES: USF| UCF MEDIA GUIDE 2023: Display ORLANDO (March 31, 2023) The University of South Florida Bulls cap off a four-game road swing with their first AAC play of the season, a three-game weekend series at UCF. South Florida has won two of its last three games overall averaging 11 runs on offense, while UCF has dropped three in a row and four of its last five overall. The Knights won the three-game series in Orlando in 2023, and the Bulls won two of three games in Tampa later in the season. Daniel Canto hits .643 (9-for-14) with five doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over his last three games. Cantu has recorded a career-high five RBI twice in the last three games. He leads USF this season with 25 RBI. Former UCF Knight John Montes leads the Bulls in batting average (.333) and home runs (6), and ranks second in RBI (19). Montes has hit safely in 16 of his last 21 games with 11 multi-hit attempts. He has three doubles, four homers and 12 RBI over his last 10 games. Drew Brutcher goes into the weekend on a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games. Brutcher hits .371 in his last 10 games. freshman Eric Snow owns an 11-game hitting streak, hitting .375 with a homer and seven RBI over his last 10 games. Fellow rookie Raphael Betancourt has been a mainstay in the lineup since debuting on March 14, hitting .351 over his first 10 collegiate games. Pitching Contest Friday LP Ethan Brown (0-2, 4.82 ERA) vs. RHP Ruddy Gomez (4-0, 2.89) Saturday RP Hunter Mink (4-2, 5.59) v LHP Jacob Marlowe (3-2, 4.23) Sunday RP Jack Cebert (1-1, 5.04) vs. RHP Dom Stagliano (4-1, 5.17) Next one The Bulls return to Tampa for a four-game homestand, starting against UNF on Tuesday, April 4. For tickets, please visit usfbullstix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls. About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 58the season in 2023 under head coach Billy Kon (sixth season). The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, earning their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, ranking as high as No. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro, and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro, and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 18 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Drew Brutcher And Carmine Lane in 2021. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round selection Shane McClanahan became the program’s first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

