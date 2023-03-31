Sports
Sycamores hosts Pacesetter Sports Invitational
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. The state of Indiana will host the first of three outhouse meetings on Saturday and Sunday when it welcomes competition to the Gibson Track and Field Complex for the Pacesetter Sports Invitational.
Saturday’s field events start at 3 p.m., with the only event on the track on day one, the 5000 meters, starting at 6 p.m. The field events on Sunday start at noon and the first track events start at 1 p.m.
Who’s in the field?
Indiana State will compete alongside Evansville, Indiana Tech, Notre Dame, Oakland and Wabash.
Schedule Adjustments
This weekend’s meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, but the schedule has been adjusted due to possible weather conditions in the area.
Rather than compete in less than ideal conditions, Indiana State chose to shift the competition schedule to ensure that athletes would compete in more favorable conditions.
Last timeout
Indiana State opened the 2023 outdoor season at Peach State with the Sycamores recording eight wins at the Don McGarey Invitational.
As a team, the Sycamores placed second on both the men’s and women’s sides, behind only Kennesaw State.
In addition to the event wins, which were spread across each event group, Indiana state athletes also earned four top-10 marks in program history. Pitchers Wyatt Puff And Noah Bolt were responsible for two of those marks in the discus, with Riley Tuerff (400m hurdles) and the men’s 4x100m relay team of Ja Vaughn Moore, Terrance O’Bannon, Isiah Thomas And Noah Malone including the other top-10 program figures.
Writing history
After a strong showing at the Don McGarey Invitational, Indiana State made a piece of history in the USTFCCCA rankings. The Sycamores rank first in the Great Lakes region on the men’s side, giving Indiana State its first No. 1 regional ranking in program history. Indiana State’s No. 1 ranking is a testament to its profundity, as the Sycamores own the region’s top individual in just two events.
In addition, Indiana State also checked in at No. 6 in the Great Lakes area on the women’s side, giving the Sycamores their highest women’s ranking since the final poll of the 2013 season.
At the top of the charts
Going into the opening stages of the 2023 outdoor season, Indiana State has 14 points that rank first in the MVC. Those 14 points are split almost evenly between the men’s and women’s sides, with eight men’s points at the top of the conference and six women’s points in first place in the MVC. 11 of the 12 MVC programs have competed in at least one meeting this offseason, with Northern Iowa opening its season this weekend.
The Indiana state athletes with top conference scores are:
Weekly winners
After a strong offseason opener, Indiana State hurdler Quincy Armstrong was selected as the MVC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Armstrong opened his outdoor season with a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 52.87. It was the fourth time in his career that he had run a time under 53 seconds in the event, all in the past calendar year. Armstrong also placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 14.74 (w: +0.9). He is ranked first in the MVC, third in the Great Lakes region, 22nd in the NCAA East region qualifier and 35th in the country in the 400 m hurdles, and second in the MVC and sixth in the Region of the Great Lakes in the 110 m hurdles.
The weekly award is the first weekly award of Armstrong’s career and Indiana State’s first weekly award during the offseason. Indiana State won 10 MVC Athlete of the Week awards during its indoor season, with Kevin Krutsch, Ja Vaughn Moore, Brett Norton, Ryan Porter (twice), Shomari Rogers-Walton, William Staggs, Isia Thomas And Wyat Wyman (twice) all conference awards.
Next one
Indiana State heads south for the second time during the outdoor season when it competes in the Joe Walker Invitational at Ole Miss April 7-8.
