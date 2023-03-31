



BETHLEHEM, Pa. After a rare trip to the West Coast, the Lehigh men’s golf team plays its final three tournaments ahead of the Patriot League Championship in Pennsylvania, which kicks off Sunday with the Columbia Spring Invitational. The 36-hole one-day event is held at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Twelve teams are currently scheduled to play the 6,789 yard par-70 course. Bryant, Harvard, Lafayette, La Salle, Navy, Rider, St. Peter’s, Temple, Wagner and Yale join Lehigh and host Columbia on Monday. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com. Lehigh is coming off a 13th-place finish at the low-scoring UC San Diego Invitational at Torrey Pines. Senior David Hurley led the way and tied for 14th place on five under par 211. Fellow seniors Daniel Song And Sam Barton well played too. Junior Edmund Broderick finished strong with a final round 69, the second lowest round of the tournament for Lehigh. First year Jack Roth was Lehigh’s fifth scoring player while a sophomore Aidan Oehrle played well individually. Oehrle and Song posted the second lowest scores from Lehigh as they both tied for 50th place out of 218. Lehigh played in last year’s Columbia Spring Invitational as the Mountain Hawks finished seventh out of 12 teams. Broderick led the way for Lehigh and tied for fifth place while completing a final lap 66. After the Columbia Spring Invitational, Lehigh will play in Villanova’s Wildcat Invitational, April 10-11 in Glenside, Pa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2023/3/31/mens-golf-mountain-hawks-back-in-action-monday-at-columbia-spring-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related