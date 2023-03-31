Spiegel, Nelson, Stephens earn annual MPSF awards





HONOLULU Latina mirror added to her collection of awards that earned her MPSF Women’s Swimmer of the Year honors Holly Nelson was named conference freshman of the year and head coach Michael Stephens earned women’s swim coach of the year recognition on Friday. Transom posted a historic season in which she set three individual school records while being part of another three relay program records. She took home a trio of individual MPSF titles and was also part of three conference championship relay teams. The senior transfer concluded her season with a trip to the NCAA Championships, where she earned All-America status in the 100 Free by finishing in seventh place. Nelson made an immediate impact in her first season as Rainbow Wahine, helping UH to three freestyle relay conference titles and placing in the top 10 on the program in both the 50 and 100 Free. The Sydney, Australia native swam the first leg of the 200 and 400 Free to help the Rainbow Wahine make NCAA appearances in both events. Nelson was also Transom’s MPSF runner-up in both the 50 and 100 Free, while placing seventh in the 100 Fly. In his first year running the program, Stephens led the Rainbow Wahine to some record-breaking performances and a dominant showing at the MPSF Championships. The Hawaii women rolled to their sixth conference title in the past seven years by nearly 170 points ahead of the second-place team by winning nine of 18 swimming events, while finishing in the top three in 13 of 18. Stephens is the fourth different UH coach to win the conference women’s swim coach of the year award, marking the seventh time a Hawaiian head coach has claimed the recognition. Latina mirror MPSF Women’s Swimmer of the Year Earned All-America status in the 100 Free with a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Championships, the best ever by a Rainbow Wahine swimmer in the event.

Set program records in the 50 Free (22.18), 100 Free (47.39), and 100 Back (51.88).

Also ranks in the top three at UH in the 200 Free (2nd, 1:44.89) and 100 Fly (3rd, 53.22).

Scored 100 points at the MPSF Championship meeting in her individual and relay events.

Set MPSF measurement records in the 50 free (22.26), 100 free (47.86), and 100 back (51.88).

Three-time MPSF Athlete of the Week.

It is the seventh time a Rainbow Wahine swimmer has been named MPSF Swimmer of the Year. Holly Nelson MPSF Women’s Freshman of the Year Part of four MPSF title winning relay teams (200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 200 medley relay).

Second place in the conference in both the 50 Free and 100 Free.

Contributed 86 points to UH’s dominant effort at the MPSF meeting.

In the top 10 at UH in the 50 Free (8th, 22.78) and 100 Free (7th, 49.47).

Helped UH set school records in the 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 200 medley relay.

Fourth Rainbow Wahine to earn MPSF Freshman of the Year award. Michael Stephens, MPSF Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year Led the Rainbow Wahine to their sixth MPSF title in the last seven years and seventh overall.

Guided UH to nine conference titles in 18 events while finishing in the top three in 13 of 18.

Helped the Rainbow Wahine set a school record in six different events.

The Hawaii women scored their first points at the NCAA Championships since 2019, earning 11.5 to come in as the highest-finishing non-Power 5 school.

The fourth different UH head coach to earn MPSF Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year honors and the seventh time a Hawaiian coach has won the award.

