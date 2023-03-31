Lehigh welcomes Bucknell to First Home Patriot League Series





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh softball team will host its first Patriot League series of the 2023 season this weekend, while the Mountain Hawks will welcome Bucknell to Leadership Park for three games. The Mountain Hawks and Bison will play a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and a single game on Sunday at noon. Lehigh increased his winning streak to seven on a doubleheader by Penn Wednesday at Leadership Park. The Mountain Hawks won game one 8-2 and game two 3-1 to move to 24-8 on the season. Lehigh opened the Patriot League game last weekend with a three-game sweep at Lafayette. First year Lily Owens led Lehigh on Wednesday, going 4-for-8 at the plate with two extra hits and two runs scored. Junior Brook cannon drove in three runs while senior Jose Charles and junior Catherine Young both drove in half. sophomore Mary Urban allowed two runs in four innings in the pitching circle to clinch the game one win. First year Chloe Hess then pitched the next 10 innings over two games, bringing a run on five hits to a win and a save. Charles went 6-for-11 at the plate last weekend in Lafayette to lead Lehigh and she leads the Mountain Hawks overall with a .454 batting average and 44 hits. Owens hit her sixth home run of the season on Wednesday to tie senior Emily Cimino for the team leader. Cimino has a team-best 10 doubles and 27 RBIs. In addition to her two RBI’s on Wednesday, Young is the reigning Patriot League Pitcher of the Week and has a 12-3 record and a 1.75 ERA. Hess’ performance on Wednesday lowered her ERA to 1.73. Bucknell enters the series this weekend 9-17 overall and 1-2 in the Patriot League. The Bison dropped two of three games at home against Colgate last weekend to open the league game. Zoie Smith has been Bucknell’s most prolific hitter. The catcher has a batting average of .377, 11 doubles and 15 RBI’s. Four Bison pitchers have thrown at least 29 innings in the circle. Madison Roukey has a 4-3 record and a 2.23 ERA. Olivia Marinelli leads the staff with 41 strikeouts. Lehigh leads the all-time series 101-48. The Mountain Hawks have won their last five games, including shutout victories in four of those last five wins. Following this weekend’s series, Lehigh will play one game at Princeton on Wednesday and then host Seton Hall for three games April 7-8. Like Lehigh on SoftballFacebookand continuedTwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.

