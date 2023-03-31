Morehouse earns WBCA honorable mention All-America Honors

2023 WCBA Division I All-America Team

FORT MYERS, Fla.

For the third time in FGCU women’s basketball history, fifth year guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wisconsin/Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) has been honored as a 2023 NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Morehouse was one of 10 finalists in Region 3 and is the only finalist of the five regions of the ASUN conference. Former Eagle standouts Kirsten Bell And Keri Jewett-Giles are the only former FGCU players to earn WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mentions in the program’s illustrious history.

“TK earned this honor through her stellar performance both this season and in her FGCU career,” said the FGCU women’s basketball coach. Karl Smesko . “We are proud that she has been recognized as one of the top college basketball players in the country.”

Morehouse led FGCU to a 33–4 record, its 13th ASUN Conference regular season title, 10th ASUN Tournament Championship, and ninth NCAA Tournament berth. She scored a team-best 15.7 points per game, plus 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per appearance. Morehouse also made a team-high 77 3-pointers and connected triples at a rate of 39.3 percent.

Morehouse eclipsed the career plateau of 1,000 points in FGCU’s first game of 2022-23, finishing her three-year career with Green & Blue with 1,561 points and an average of 15.9 points per game. Morehouse was named to the All-ASUN First Team three times, was the ASUN Conference Player of the Year in 2022-23, and was named the ASUN Tournament Most Valuable Player of the Season.

Head coaches of WBCA members may nominate players from their own teams for Coaches’ All-America. They then vote for the top eight players in their respective regions from among the nominated players. The selection committee, which is composed of head coaches from each region who are chosen by their peers, may select up to 12 additional finalists from the remaining pool of nominees.

Morehouse was one of 52 regional finalists and one of only seven players on the list of non-Power 5 schools.

COACH SMESKO

FGCU head coach Karl Smesko maintains a career-high 643–132 (.830) overall record, the third-highest winning percentage among active Division I coaches, trailing only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey. He has also led the Eagles to a 249-19 (.929) run in ASUN regular season and a 33-2 (.943) record in ASUN tournament play. Over the past 11-plus seasons, he has led FGCU to a 185-7 (.963) record in conference play with six undefeated seasons. The 13-time ASUN Coach of the Year has led the program to 13 consecutive 25-win seasons and 19 consecutive 20-win campaigns, including more than 30 wins in six of the past nine years. Additionally, the Eagles are 582–105 (.847) all-time since Smesko started the program in the 2002–03 season, and the Green & Blue’s .847 all-time winning percentage is the best in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history .

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level.

