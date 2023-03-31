Sports
Eagles prepare for double ASUN action
FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (8-8 overall, 3-1 ASUN Conference) heads out Friday to beat Austin Peay (4-10, 1-3 ASUN) at noon in Clarksville, Tenn. before returning home to face Lipscomb host (4-11, 1-3 ASUN) at noon Sunday at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
FGCU is coming off a 4-3 victory in North Florida. The Governors dropped their game against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 6-1 decision. Lipscomb fell 7-0 at UAB.
Redshirt juniorMagnus Johnson(Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) lead the Eagles with an 11-3 singles record.
Johnson and SrmaxDamm(Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School) led FGCU with five double wins against only one loss beating teams from Southern Miss, Bucknell, Georgia State, South Florida and Mercer.
Redshirt juniorGuglielmo Stefanacci(Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) was named ASUN Player of the Week on March 15 after winning his singles games against No. 41 Tulane and No. 57 Penn State. Johnson earned the honor on February 22, his first, and Damm also earned the award on January 18.
This will be the first time FGCU and APSU meet, and the 16etime between the Eagles and the Bisons with FGCU leading the series 12-3.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
CJ WEBER
FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year C. J. Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has compiled an overall record of 131-103 (.559) and a record of 55-20 (.733) in ASUN play. In 2014-2015, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led JordiVives to a national ranking No. 35, a 14-game undefeated streak, and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament—the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship making its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award and led the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another ASUN regular season title and reached #65 on the ITA rankings, the highest in the program’s history.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visithttps://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 16 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
