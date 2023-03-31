Eagles prepare for double ASUN action

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (8-8 overall, 3-1 ASUN Conference) heads out Friday to beat Austin Peay (4-10, 1-3 ASUN) at noon in Clarksville, Tenn. before returning home to face Lipscomb host (4-11, 1-3 ASUN) at noon Sunday at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

FGCU is coming off a 4-3 victory in North Florida. The Governors dropped their game against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 6-1 decision. Lipscomb fell 7-0 at UAB.

Redshirt junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) lead the Eagles with an 11-3 singles record.

Johnson and SrmaxDamm(Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School) led FGCU with five double wins against only one loss beating teams from Southern Miss, Bucknell, Georgia State, South Florida and Mercer.

Redshirt junior Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) was named ASUN Player of the Week on March 15 after winning his singles games against No. 41 Tulane and No. 57 Penn State. Johnson earned the honor on February 22, his first, and Damm also earned the award on January 18.

This will be the first time FGCU and APSU meet, and the 16etime between the Eagles and the Bisons with FGCU leading the series 12-3.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men's tennis.

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year C. J. Weber , who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has compiled an overall record of 131-103 (.559) and a record of 55-20 (.733) in ASUN play. In 2014-2015, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led JordiVives to a national ranking No. 35, a 14-game undefeated streak, and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament—the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship making its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award and led the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another ASUN regular season title and reached #65 on the ITA rankings, the highest in the program’s history.

