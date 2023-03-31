Doubleheader Preview: Baseball opens NEWMAC Play in Springfield

Baseball in Springfield (DH)

Sunday April 2 | 12 o’clock

Archie Allen Field | Springfield, Massachusetts.

THE SET-UP

• The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) regular season kicks off when Babson travels to Springfield for a Sunday twin bill.

• The Beavers tied for first place with Wheaton in the NEWMAC preseason coaches’ poll, with each team collecting four first-place votes, while Springfield placed fifth in the poll.

SERIES HISTORY

• Babson is 39-22 all-time against Springfield in a streak stretching back to 1996.

• The Beavers have won 17 straight games against the Pride, including all three last season, dating back to 2014.

• The Green and White have won eight straight in Springfield since a Pride win in 2012.

LAST MEETING

• Senior Jackson Kelly and junior Tanner Santos both homered and junior Sad splitter pitched eight strong innings to help third-seeded Babson beat second-seeded Springfield 7-1 in the NEWMAC Tournament opener for both teams on May 6, 2022 at Allen Field.

• Santos went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, Kelly went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and graduated student Jack Pirkl, Thomas Lapham ’22 and Josh Yellen ’22 finished with two hits each to lead the Beavers. sophomore Walter Sadowsky also hit two hits in support of Spalter, who gave up only one run and struckout three batters.

• Seniors Michael Barrett and Cadin Maynard both doubled and finished with two hits to lead the Pride. Fellow senior Blake Roberge suffered the loss after giving up three earned runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings.

EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

• Babson (8-7) brings a six-game winning streak into the weekend after Thursday’s 4-3, 10-inning victory over Roger Williams at Govoni Field.

• First year Ryan Hvozdovic raced home on classmate Chris Basiles single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth to secure the win. Senior Michael Cook went 2-for-5 with a run scored, Hvozdovic and Basile both singled and scored and freshmen Zander Theater drove in a run and scored for the Beavers. sophomore Cole Willis struck out the side in the 10th to earn his first career win while a freshman James Clark struckout four and gave up only two hits in 6.0 innings in his first career start on the mound.

• Cook (.397) has two doubles and 10 RBI, Hvozdovic (.360) has two doubles, two home runs and nine runs batted in, and junior Bran Savage (.355) has three doubles left, along with team-highs of six home runs and 18 RBI. Basile (.324, 2 doubles, 1 HR) has five multi-hit games and Santos (.304) has 17 walks, a .515 on-base percentage and has scored 13 team-high runs.

• Senior Tim Nobody (2-0, 0.95 ERA) strikes out 37 against only two walks in 28.1 innings, classmate Anthony Saint John (2-0, 2.33 ERA) has 15 Ks and only one walk, and Spalter (2-1, 3.34 ERA) has fanned 23 and walked only three in 32.1 at bats.

EXPLORE THE PRIDE

• Springfield (6-9-1) comes off back-to-back losses to Brandeis (5-4) on Tuesday and Keene State (11-9) on Wednesday.

• Sophomore Luke DiMauro went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the loss to Keene, while Maynard went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Junior Ryan Sorgi also had two hits and freshman Jack Dunaisky had a double and an RBI. Junior Colby Welch allowed only two earned runs on five hits in five innings, but took the loss.

• Maynard (.379) has a team-high seven doubles, 15 runs and 15 RBI, Barrett (.340) has a .516 OBP with 12 walks to go along with five doubles, two triples and nine RBI, and Sorgi (.320) batted in 10 runs with a double, a triple and a home run.

• Roberge (5.87 ERA) is 2-0 in four starts, Welch (5.50 ERA) has a record 18 innings over four starts, and junior Connor Caverly (6.59 ERA) is 2-1 with 16 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Freshman Nathan Kelleher-Mochak also has 16 Ks in 14.0 innings out of the bullpen.

NCAA STATS LEADERS

• Beaver pitchers are No. 2 in Division III in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.27), walks allowed per nine innings (1.74), and WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) with a score of 1.15.

• Babson ranks fourth in Division III with a .979 fielding percentage, with only 12 errors in 15 games. Green and White have eight clear games, including five of the last six.

• Tim Noone ranks first in WHIP (0.53), third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (18.50), eighth in hits allowed per nine innings (4.13), and 18th in earned run average (0. 95). St. John is third in walks allowed per nine innings (0.47) and sixth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (15.00).

• Savage is 16th in home runs per game (0.40) and Santos is 20th in walks per game (1.13).

STRETCHING BEAVERS

• Cook has reached base safely in 16 consecutive trips, going back to last year.

• Savage now has a 12-game hitting streak, with six multi-hit games in that span. Santos has reached the starting line-up in 14 games in a row going back to last May.

FIGURES TO KNOW

• The Green-White is 6-1 and 24-5 this season, going back to the beginning of last year when at least 10 hits were scored.

• The Beavers are 7-1 this season and 24-2 back to last season when they led after seven innings, and 6-0 this spring and 25-1 since last year took a ninth inning lead.

NEXT ONE

• Sunday’s games begin a series of five games in four days, as the Beavers visit UMass Dartmouth on Monday, host the Coast Guard on Tuesday and travel to Brandeis on Wednesday for a make-up game.