Barton Tabbed Walter Camp Preseason All-American

DURHAM Senior offensive lineman Graham Barton has been named to the 2023 Preseason Walter Camp All-America First Team presented by 777 Partners, as announced by the organization on Friday. The 2022 first-team All-ACC selection returns for its final season after helping the Blue Devil offense accumulate 2,394 rushing yards and 3,010 passing yards last season. The Brentwood, Tennessee native has played in 31 career games down the offensive line and made 30 starts. In 2022, Barton started all 13 games with a left tackle, helping Duke record 31 rushing touchdowns, which set the program’s single-season record. He anchored an offensive line unit that ranked first in the ACC in sacks allowed (17) and tackles for losses allowed (51). At the end of the season, Barton held a Professional football focus rating of 88.2, which ranked fifth nationally among offensive tackles. In addition, he was the only Power 5 tackle to earn 85.0 marks as both a pass blocker and a run blocker. Duke kicks off the 2023 season at home on Monday, September 4 when it welcomes Clemson to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Season tickets for the 2023 Duke football season are on sale now. New customers can visit GoDuke.com/FootballTix or call the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583) to purchase tickets. Season ticket holders from 2022 who want to extend their seat for this season can call the box office on Monday Friday 8:30 am 5:00 pm. #Good week

