Heavyweight rowing opens season against Rutgers





LEONIA, New Jersey Columbia heavyweight rowing opens its season on Saturday against Rutgers for the Collins Cup at Overpeck Park. The match starts at 9:00 am Race history against Rutgers The Collins Cup series began in 2001 with the Lions winning the inaugural race. Columbia has won the last 16 races against the Scarlet Knights and has an overall record of 17-3 since the race’s debut. Last year, the Lions clinched the Collins Cup with a 13-second win over Rutgers in the varsity eight race for their 16th consecutive win in the series. About the Collins Cup The cup was a gift from Kevin and Helen Collins, both Rutgers graduates. Kevin Collins also has a graduate degree from Columbia. The leaders Rowing Director Tom Terhaar announced the roster of seniors John Theodore, John Stankard, Michael Lee and Archer Staunton as team leaders for this spring. “They are good student-athletes and have been critical to the team through COVID-19 and the transition in staffing,” said Terhaar. “They show up with a great attitude and work ethic that set a productive tone for the rest of the team. Columbia is lucky to have them on the team.” The coaching staff Columbia’s heavyweight rowing coaching staff includes director of rowing Tom Terhaar, assistant head coach Laurel Korholz, assistant coach Andrew Hess and director of rowing operations Karoline Borup. Hess spent six seasons as assistant head coach in lightweight rowing at Columbia before joining the heavyweight staff as an assistant coach last September. Korholtz arrived at Columbia last October as an assistant coach, and Borup was hired in February. The grid For the next three of the four weekends, the Cup races will continue on the road before the postseason begins at EARC Sprints on May 14 from Lake Quinsigamond. After two weeks off, the Lions head to the IRA National Championships at Mercer Lake June 2-4. Follow the lions For the latest Columbia Rowing news, follow @CULionsRowing on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com

