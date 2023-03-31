Columbia meets Kansas for the WNIT Championship on Saturday

NEW YORK The twists and turns of another record-breaking season in Columbia women’s basketball have led to the historic Allen Fieldhouse as the Lions (28-5, 12-2 Ivy) take on Kansas (24-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the WNIT Championship Game on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM CT.

Saturday’s championship game will be broadcast live on national television, exclusively on CBS Sports Network. Fans who want to play the game online or via their mobile devices can do so at the CBS Sports App. A valid cable subscription must be verified to access the game.

Live statistics will be available via Stat Broadcast. Fans can also follow @CULionsWBB Twitter And Instagram for content during the journey, including live in-game updates.

Fans planning to make the trip to Kansas can purchase tickets online at click here. Fans can also call the KU desk at 785-864-3141. Columbia encourages its fans to plan and buy tickets in advance.

Fans and students on campus can participate in the Columbia Athletics viewing party at Levien Gymnasium. Doors open at 5pm, 30 minutes before opening tip. Free pizza will be available to all fans in attendance. Columbia Athletics is asking any fan planning to attend Saturday’s watch party to register in advance by clicking here.

Fans and alums planning to attend the game are invited to Columbia’s WNIT Championship Pregame Gathering, which will take place from 1-3:30 PM CT at Johnny’s Tavern North Lawrence. Food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are served. Join members of the Columbia community as you cheer for the Lions as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

click here sign up for the alumni meeting. Registration does not including a ticket to the game.

THE ROAD TO THE WNIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Columbia is the first team in Ivy League history to reach the WNIT Championship Game. Last season, the Lions were the first Ivy team to reach the national quarterfinals, where they fell to Seton Hall. This year they topped that stage by defeating NEC Regular Season Champion FDU in the first round, Fordham in the second round, Syracuse in the Super 16, Harvard in the Great Eight and Bowling Green on Wednesday in the Fab 4, 77-70.

RECORD WATCH

Abbey Hu is 21 points from tying and 22 from surpassing Camille Zimmerman ’18CC for Columbia’s single-season scoring record. Zimmerman scored 608 during her junior 2016-17 campaign.

Hsu is five threes after tying and six after passing Harvard’s Katie Benzan (2016-19) for the most made threes in Ivy League history. Hsu starts her career with 282. Benzan had 287 before moving to Maryland.

Hsu is four points away from becoming the 32nd player in Ivy League history to score 1,500 in a career.

Kitty Henderson is six assists from tying and seven from passing her head coach, Megan Griffith ’07CC, for Columbia’s single-season assists record. Griffith had 148 during her 2005–06 junior campaign. Henderson enters championship game with 142. Senior teammate Caroline Rivera had 147 as a junior in 2021-22.

Head coach Meagan Griffith enters the game with a Columbia record of 99-76 (.556). She’s already the program’s all-time wins leader. With one more win, she would become the 11th coach in Ivy League history to win 100 games at an Ivy League school.

ROAD WARRIORS

Columbia is 14-2 in real road games this season. Last year, the Lions went 12-1. Going back to the 2019-2020 season, the Lions are 30-3 (.909) in their last 33 real road games. With 14 road wins this season, Columbia is tied with Bowling Green (14-2) for most road wins in the nation. Going into the postseason, they were tied with No. 1 South Carolina (13-0), No. 10 Villanova (13-1), Florida Gulf Coast (13-1) and BGSU.

IF THE HSU FITS

Abbey Hu ranks second in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.30), fourth in total threes (109), and is among the top 50 in 3-point percentage (.383).

Hsu is number 3 of the active Div. I players made career 3-pointers per game (3.07), trailing only highly decorated All-Americans Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma (3.56) and Caitlin Clark of Iowa (3.41).

Hsu is second on Columbia’s all-time scoring list with 1,496 career points. She will have a full senior season to chase the all-time record of 1,973, held by Camille Zimmerman ’18CC.

Hsu’s 109 triples are a new Ivy League record, one better than the 108 she made a year ago. The Parkland, Florida junior is the only player in Ivy League history to ever make 100 or more in a season.

REMOVING THE POWER CONFERENCES

With wins over Syracuse, Seton Hall and Miami this season, Columbia is 10-10 in the last 20 games against power-conference opponents (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Big East, SEC, Pac 12). The span started in Megan Griffith ‘s first season as head coach in 2016 with a home win over Providence. The Lions opened the 2017-18 season by beating the Friars 73-64 on the road. The Lions also got their first ACC win that year when they defeated Boston College 68-60 in front of a record 2,372 fans on Education Day.

Saturday is Columbia’s fourth all-time game against a Big 12 team. The latter came earlier this season on then-No. 7/8 State of Iowa (L, 76-99). Before that, Columbia lost to the Cyclones in 2010 and suffered an 86-42 loss to Oklahoma State at the 2006 Bank of Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT:

Kansas advanced to the WNIT title game with a 61-36 victory over Washington on March 29 in Lawrence. The Jayhawks also defeated Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas en route to the championship game. KU outscores its opponents with an average of 18.0 points per game in the tournament.

The Jayhawks are now 24-11 in the year after going 7-1 in the month of March. Dating back to Feb. 26, Kansas has won eight of its last nine games, and its 24 wins are the sixth-most in a season in program history. KU also set a new school record this season with 18 home wins.

All-Big 12 First Team selection Zakiyah Franklin scored a team-high 14 points against Washington one game after becoming the 14th player in Kansas program history to surpass the career milestone of 1,500 points. Franklin, KU’s leading scorer with 15.6 points per game, is No. 14 on KU’s career scoring list with 1,517 points.

Saturday’s championship game will be the first all-time meeting between Kansas and Columbia in women’s basketball.

