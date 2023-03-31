Four Wildcats named to Inside Lacrosse Midseason Media All-America Team

Matt Campbell

During one of the program’s most successful seasons in recent memory, Villanova’s men’s lacrosse team had four players recognized as Indoor lacrosse Midseason Media All-Americans on Friday afternoon. Fifth-year midfielderand fifth year SSDMwere each named first team selections. Fifth-year midfielderand junior defendergarnered honorable mention accolades.

The mid-season All-America honors come as the Wildcats kick off conference play on Saturday afternoon with a home game against St. John’s. Villanova is currently 7-2 on the year and ranked #6 nationally on the week Indoor lacrosse and USILA polls. In the season to date, the Wildcats have compiled a six-game winning streak from February 19 to March 21, while Villanova has a season-scoring margin of +2.8 goals per game.

Campbell has been at the forefront of the Wildcats’ dominant offense thus far this season. He leads Villanova with 41 points thanks to scoring 25 goals (second in the team) and leading the side with 16 assists. Earlier in the season, Campbell broke the program’s career record for goals scored when he recorded his 129e career count. He has since pushed the new record to 142 goals, while his career-high 67 assists are 10e in school history. Campbell starts Saturday’s game against St. John’s and needs four more points to tie the Wildcats career record of 213, which has stood for 29 years.

Throughout the first seven weeks of the season, Campbell has been a BIG EAST weekly honoree five times, including three Midfielder of the Week nominations along with a pair of Honor Roll selections. Campbell has scored four or more goals in a game this season and had a career-high six assists in a victory over Navy on March 21. Campbell was named to the preseason Watch List for this year’s Tewaaraton Award and remains in the running for the nation’s top collegiate lacrosse honor.

Comizio is the experienced leader of the Villanova defense and is having another sensational season. He leads Wildcats defensemen in 37 ground balls per year and averages just over four ground balls per game to go along with nine turnovers caused. Comizio added one goal, two assists and three points. His best game of the season came in a 13–12 win over then No. 10 Delaware as he recorded a season-high seven ground balls and two caused turnovers. Comizio has picked up at least five ground balls on three occasions.

This season has been a breakout campaign for Fraser, who is second on the team with 15 assists and third on the team with both goals (14) and points (29). He has scored at least one goal in every game and two games ago scored his first career hat-trick against Navy. Fraser had a career-high six assists with Hofstra on March 4, and his game that day marked only the sixth time in school history that a Villanova player had at least six assists in one game.

Colwell is also enjoying the best season of his career, leading the Wildcats with 15 caused turnovers on the year and 23 ground balls, which is tied for third on the team. He has caused at least two substitutions in a game in nine appearances this season, including a career-high four in the Hofstra win and three more in Penn’s Villanova win 9-8 with a late rally. Colwell’s average of 1.67 generated turnover per game ranks third in the BIG EAST and ranks in the top-25 nationally.

This is the second year in a row that Campbell and Comizio have earned Midseason Media All-America honors. Fraser and Colwell’s selections are the first of each of their careers.