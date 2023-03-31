Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Notebook (3.31.23)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Patriot League play continues with all 10 women’s lacrosse programs in action Saturday with four League games on ESPN+. 24 Navy receives Colgate, No. 13 Army West Points travels to America and No. 9 Loyola Maryland welcomes Holy Cross for afternoon start on ESPN+. Boston University also heads to Lafayette for an afternoon game. Bucknell hosts Lehigh in a 1 p.m. game on ESPN+.

Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse This Weekend (4.1.23)

Saturday April 1 Time Coverage Colgate at Navy No. 24 Afternoon ESPN+ No. 13 Army West Point at American Afternoon ESPN+ Boston University in Lafayette Afternoon Holy Cross at No. 9 Loyola Maryland Afternoon ESPN+ Lehigh at Bucknell 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+

EIGHT PATRIOT LEAGUERS NAMED IN ILWOMEN MIDSEASON DI ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Eight Patriot League Lacrosse student-athletes were selected to the 2023 Women’s DI Midseason All-America Team, announced by ILWomen on Friday. Loyola Maryland graduate student midfielder Jillian Wilson was named to the Midseason All-America First Team, while teammate Katie Detwiler was named to the second team. Army West Point junior goaltender Lacey Bartholomay and Navy freshman center fielder Ava Yovino were selected to the third team. Four other student-athletes were selected as honorable mentions, including Army West Point freshman center fielder Brigid Duffy and Loyola Maryland junior forward Sydni Black, second year forward Georgia Latch and second year goaltender Lauren Spence.

ARMYS DUFFY AND NAVYS YOVINO ADDED TO TEWAARATON AWARD WATCH LIST

Army West Point freshman midfielder Brigid Duffy and Navy freshman midfielder Ava Yovino were among 25 second-round additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, announced this week. Army West Point junior keeper Lacey Bartholomay, Loyola Maryland junior striker Sydni Black and sophomore keeper Lauren Spence were among 14 female lacrosse student-athletes added to the watch list earlier in March. They joined three League players who were placed on the first waiting list on February 10, including Lehigh junior goaltender Hayley Hunt, Loyola Maryland, graduate student defenseman Katie Detwiler and graduate student midfielder Jillian Wilson. The Tewaaraton Award is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s lacrosse players.

LOYOLA MARYLAND NINTH; ARMY WEST POINT REMAINS NO. 13; MARINE CLIMB TO NO. 24IN ILWOMEN/IWLCA-POLL

Loyola Maryland remained No. 9 for the second consecutive week as the ILWomen/IWLCA Top 25 Survey was released on March 27. Head coach Jen Adams and the Greyhounds went undefeated in league play with a 15-1 victory over Boston University last Saturday. Army West Point also remained at No. 13 after head coach Michelle Tumolo and the Black Knights claimed a 12-8 victory over Colgate. Navy moved up one spot to No. 24 in the poll after a 15-4 victory over Lehigh.

THIS WEEK IN PATRIOT LEAGUE LADIES LACROSSE

On Wednesday, there was a full list of five Patriot League games. The No. 13 Black Knights improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in League play by holding off Lehigh in a 15-14 final score. The ninth-ranked Greyhounds are 3-0 in League action after a 19-7 win against American, while the No. 24 Mids also improved to 3-0 with a 17-6 win vs. Lafayette. Colgate got its first League win with a 16-13 win over Bucknell, and Holy Cross also claimed its first League win in a 17-13 decision over Boston University.

PATRIOT LEAGUE GOALERS AMONG NCAA DI LEADERS

Three Patriot League goaltenders are among the top 25 in the NCAA DI in save percentage. Army West Point junior goaltender Lacey Bartholomay, a two-time Patriot League goaltender of the week, is eighth in NCAA DI with a .520 save percentage through the Black Knights 10-0 start. Bartholomay set a program record with 19 saves in a 12–10 win over then No. 19 Jacksonville on February 16. She posted a .705 save percentage on 12 saves in a 10-5 victory over then-No. 9 Rutgers. Loyola Maryland sophomore goaltender Lauren Spence moved into 14th place with a .503 save percentage during the Greyhounds 8-2 start. Lehigh junior goaltender Hayley Hunt ranks 23rd in NCAA DI with a .483 save percentage.

Four League goalkeepers are among the country’s goals against averages (GAA) leaders. Spence is second in NCAA DI with a GAA of 7.67, while reigning Patriot League Goaltender of the Week Emma Richardell (Navy, So.) is 17th with a GAA of 9.39. Boston University junior Reilly Agres is one spot behind in 18th place with a GAA of 9.71. Armys Bartholomay is 22nd with a GAA of 9.71.

KRESTINSKI SISTERS COMBINE FOR SIX TARGETS IN RAIDERS-BISON MATCHUP

Twin sisters Megan Krestinski, a freshman fielder at Bucknell, and Molly Krestinski, a freshman fielder at Colgate, met on the field for the first time in their collegiate careers in the Raiders 16-13 victory over the Bison on Saturday, April 25. Megan tied for a team-high four goals, while Molly scored twice, including one during Colgate’s eight-goal run to erase a three-goal deficit between the second and third quarters. Megan is fourth on the Bison in points with 20 on 14 goals and six assists. Molly is Colgate’s fourth leading scorer with 10 goals in nine games.

NAVYS YOVINO MAKES AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Navy freshman center fielder Ava Yovino leads the Patriot League and is second in NCAA DI in points per game (6.09) and assists per game (3.64). The Parkland, Florida native has scored six goals and four assists in the Mids’ last two wins against Lehigh and Lafayette. Yovino broke Navy’s single-game record with eight goals against Mount St. Marys earlier this season. She previously had eight assists in the Mids’ victory over Oregon on March 3.

DUFFY FUELING ARMY WEST POINTS EARLY SEASON SUCCESS

Brigid Duffy, freshman Army West Point center fielder, helped the Black Knights to their highest ranking in program history at No. 13 with their program-best 10-0 start. The Queensbury, NY native leads the Patriot League and ranks sixth in NCAA DI with 3.90 goals per game. She is second in the League behind fellow Navy rookie Yovino and ninth in the nation with 5.20 points per game. Duffy has scored a total of 18 goals in the Black Knights’ four wins over Boston University, Holy Cross, Colgate and Lehigh. The three-time Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week also earned League rookie of the week honors as a member of the Army West Points women’s soccer team on September 5.

FORMER CLUB TEAMMATES YOVINO AND MCCLAIN SHINE IN PATRIOT LEAGUE

Navy’s Yovino and Bucknell sophomore offense Taylor McClain are first and second in the Patriot League and second and sixth in NCAA DI in assists, respectively. Yovino (3.64 apg) and McClain (3.14 apg) were club teammates on the Florida Select, where they were coached by Taylor’s father, John.

PATRIOT LEAGUE WITH FOUR AMONG NCAA DIS TOP 30 IN DRAW CHECKS

Patriot League Preseason Midfielder of the Year Jillian Wilson (Loyola Maryland, Gr., M) leads the League and ranks fifth in the nation with 8.70 ties per game. Boston University senior midfielder Jennifer Barry is second in the League and eighth in NCAA DI, averaging 8.40 draws per game. Army West Point senior forward Julia Franzoni is 23rd in NCAA DI with 5.80 draws per game, while Bucknell senior defenseman Ella Payer is 30th with 6.00 draws per game.

PAYER BECOME BUCKNELLS CAREER DRAW CONTROL LEADER

Ella Payer became Bucknell’s career leader in draw checks in the Bisons 17-15 victory over Lafayette last Saturday. Payer entered the game against the Leopards with one short of the program record and finished with nine and five ground balls and four turnovers caused to earn Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors. Her 174 career draws are 43rd among NCAA DI women’s lacrosse active leaders.

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Standings (as of 3:31:23)

School Patriotic League pc. General pc. #13 Army West Point 4-0 1,000 10-0 1,000 #24 Navy 3-0 1,000 9-2 .818 #9 Loyola Maryland 3-0 1,000 8-2 .800 American 2-1 .667 6-4 .600 Bucknell 1-2 .333 5-5 .500 Holy Cross 1-2 .250 4-7 .364 Colgate 1-2 .250 2-7 .222 Boston University 1-3 .250 6-4 .600 Lehoog 1-3 .250 6-4 .600 Lafayette 0-4 .000 1-11 .100

ONLINE SCHEDULE | ONLINE STATISTICS

LEHIGHS SCHNEIDER EXCEEDS 100 CAREER ASSISTS

Lehigh senior offense Gabby Schneider eclipsed 100 career assists during the Mountain Hawks 14-11 victory over Wagner on March 4. The Smithtown, NY native posted two assists in the Mountain Hawks vs. Lehigh on March 29 to record her 105 assists, fifth among NCAA DI leaders. She is the ninth women’s lacrosse player in Patriot League history to reach 100 assists and is tied with former Mountain Hawks star Allison LaBeau for eighth in league history. She is the 33rd player in League history to reach 200 career points. Her 201 points are 15th among NCAA DI active leaders.

LOYOLAS WILSON, BUS BARRY AND COLGATES OREILLY CLIMBING LEAGUE TREDING CONTROLS CAREER LEADERS LIST

Loyola Maryland graduate student midfielder Jillian Wilson and Boston University senior midfielder Jennifer Barry became the sixth and seventh players in Patriot League history to surpass 300 career drafts. Wilson is third among active NCAA DI student-athletes and sixth in League history with 338. Barry is fifth among active leaders and seventh in League history with 323. Colgate senior midfielder Cara O’Reilly has posted 32 ties this season, which her 240 in her entire career with the Raiders. She is 18th among active NCAA DI leaders and is tied for 12th in league history.

LOYOLA MARYLANDS WILSON AND LEHIGHS CARNEVALE GO STOP CAREER SCORING LIST

The Greyhounds Wilson is 30th on the Patriot League career goals list, with 148 for her career. The Patriot League Preseason Midfielder of the Year is also 18th among active NCAA DI players. Lehigh senior forward Katia Carnevale is second in the league with 2.80 goals per game this season and ranks 38th on the Patriot League career list with 131 goals. Carnevale is currently 31st among active NCAA DI goal scorers.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTLEAGUE

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement and continues to demonstrate that student-athlete can excel both academically and athletically without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot League is being achieved while member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.