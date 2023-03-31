Bluejay Baseball faces St. Thomas in Home Weekend Series





Omaha, Neb. — Creighton Baseball will begin its first home series of the 2023 season when the Bluejays host St. Thomas in a three-game series on April 1-2. Probable pitching matchups (stats for 2023)

Saturday April 1 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB DUS STT – Walker Retz (sun RHP) 4.32 0-1 2 2 0 0 8.1 9 6 4 4 10

CU – Ryan Windham (Jr.-RHP) 2.37 1-1 6 6 0 0 30.1 31 15 8 7 26 Saturday April 1 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB DUS STT – Kolby Gartner (Jr.-RHP) 3.00 0-2 3 3 1 0 21.0 13 8 7 5 15

CU – Dominic Chancellors (Sr.-RHP) 4.09 0-0 6 2 0 0 11.0 12 8 5 6 16 Sunday April 2 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB ZO

STT-TBA

MET – TBD Series history: Creighton leads St. Thomas 9-0 After playing seven times in the ’70s, Creighton and St. Thomas met twice last season. The Tommies moved to DI last season. Previous meetings

4/7/74 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 13-1

4/8/74 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 8-2

4/8/74 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 14-2

4/9/75 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 3-0

4/9/75 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 11-2

4/10/75 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 4-3

4/10/75 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 3-2

3/4/22 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 3-1

3/6/22 St. Thomas (Minn.) W 3-2 (15)



Exploring the Tommies: 2-13 St. Thomas has been battered by the weather this season, playing just 15 games. The Tommies ended an 11-game losing streak on March 22 with a 2–1 win at Kansas State. The Tommies come to Omaha and have a team batting average of .212, but the top four hitters in the lineup are at .298 or higher. The leader at the plate is Colin Lewandowski, who hit .375 over five games. On the mound, St. Thomas has a team ERA of 6.97. Exploring the Bluejays: 9-9 After a midweek loss in Kansas, the Bluejays take on St. Thomas for the first three-game home series of the season. The Bluejays won two of three games last week, clinching a victory over Nebraska (6-5) on Tuesday and sharing a weekend pairing with Minnesota. Creighton enters Wednesday’s game hitting .247 as a team, inclusive Nolan Cliffords team-high .317 and Sterling Hayes at .311. On the mound, the Bluejays have a 5.41 ERA. Baseball announces both Cox Kids Game and TV Times Creighton Baseball continues its tradition of moving a May game to an early start so that local schools can attend the game. The 2023 Cox Kids Day is on Tuesday, May 16 at 11:00 a.m. against Omaha. An annual event, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Cox Kids Day to be sidelined during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Last season, the Bluejays faced Butler for Cox Kids Day on Friday, May 13. In addition, the Bluejays have signed deals for four additional televised games. Creighton’s first televised game saw the Bluejays beat Nebraska 6–5 on March 21. That game was broadcast on Nebraska Public Media. Two additional games will be broadcast statewide on Nebraska Public Media as the Bluejays’ game on Friday, April 7 at 6:00 PM with the Villanova and Creighton game on Saturday, May 6 at 6:00 PM against Xavier. The Bluejays have had a few nationally televised games as Creighton’s next home game with Nebraska will be May 9 on CBSSN and Creighton’s series opener with Connecticut will be May 18 on FS1. Finally, the Bluejays have two games scheduled for the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloBaseball.tv. The full schedule is below. Playing on television in 2023

Friday, April 7, 6:00 PM — Nebraska Public Media Villanova in Creighton Friday, April 28, 3:00 PM — BEDN Creighton at Butler Saturday, May 6, 6:00 PM — Nebraska Public Media Xavier in Creighton Tuesday, May 9, 7:00 PM — CBSSN Nebraska near Creighton Thursday, May 18, 6:00 PM — FS1 Connecticut near Creighton Saturday, May 20, 6:00 PM — BEDN Connecticut near Creighton

