Softball Travels to Ohio; Series schedule adjusted

THIS WEEK IN BALL STATE SOFTBALL: After winning two of its three games from Northern Illinois earlier this week, the Ball State softball team will return to the road this weekend for a three-game series in Ohio… With more unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday, the series with the Bobcats has been adjusted to a single game on Saturday at 3:00 PM and Sunday at 12:00 PM at the Ohio Softball Field.

A BRIEF LOOK AT THE CARDINALS: Ball State heads into the weekend with a 16-13 (6-2 MAC) record after pulling off a pair of midweek wins over Northern Illinois… The teams split a twinbill on Tuesday, with Ball State taking the opener 2-1 clinched and NIU winning the nightcap 14-10…BSU then won Wednesday’s single game by a score of 5-1…Ball State currently has two of the nation’s top 48 hitters with senior Hayley Wynn ranked 31st among all NCAA Division I hitters with a .443 average while senior End Daniel is 48th with her .426 mark…As a team, the Cardinals rank 48th nationally with a .302 average…In the circle, sophomore Angelina Russo leads Ball State’s pitching staff with her 2.93 ERA and .213 batting average.

THE OVERALL RECORD: Ball State enters the Ohio weekend series with an overall record of 1137-1129-4 (.502) dating back to the 1975 season… The Cardinals have 30 or more wins in 16 seasons, most recently a 37-18 mark under the current head coach Lacy Schurr in 2021… Of the 16 seasons with 30 or more wins, 11 have been achieved in the last 15 seasons.

ABOUT OHIO:

– The Bobcats head into the weekend on a six-game winning streak following a win over Bowling Green last weekend and a win over Akron during the weekday game… Ohio is currently half a game ahead of the Cardinals in the MAC standings by 7 -2

– Alexis Dawe leads the team with a .370 batting average, while Annalia Paoli is close behind with .365 …Paoli also leads the team with 30 RBI’s, nine doubles and five home runs, while finishing third with 21 goals scored points.

– Skipp Miller has pitched a team-high in 88.2 innings and leads the team with a 3.08 ERA and a .251 average against … She has 63 strikeouts and a 7-7 overall record with a pair of saves.

– Last season, Ohio won two of three games against the Cardinals in Muncie…The Bobcats won an April 10 doubleheader by scores of 7-5 (8) and 6-4…Ball State went on to win the series at 11 April by a score of 5-4… The teams have not played in Athens since the 2017 season, with Ball State sweeping a doubleheader on April 8, 3-2 and 3-2 (8), as Ohio closed out the series with a 3 -2 win April 9.

BALL STATE NEWS & NOTES:

GONE WITH THE WYNN: Senior infielder Hayley Wynn opened the year with a bang, hitting a solo home run to center field for Ball State’s first hit of the 2023 season in the team’s 5-3 victory over Samford (February 17)… In addition, she added back-to – back two home run games, starting with three-run blast and solo homer in the 15-9 win over Kent State (March 17) and followed by a pair of solo shots in last Saturday’s 8-4 win over Central Michigan.

MORE ABOUT WYNN: Hayley Wynn has only picked up speed after her season-opening performance, as she currently ranks second in the Mid-American Conference and 31st nationally with a .443 batting average … She has reached base safely in 27 of Ball State’s 29 games, including a career- best 12-game hitting streak… Wynn also leads the team in 28 runs scored, with her 0.97 runs-per-game average ranking first in the MAC and 47th nationally.

DRIVING THEM HOME: Senior shortstop End Daniel will enter the Ohio Series this season with 20 RBIs to date… With her final four RBIs in Ball State’s 14-4 (6) victory over Bellarmine (February 25), Daniel became just the 16th player in program history to 100 career RBI reached…The moment came on a basesloaded sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to make it 12-4…She currently ranks 13th in program history with 109 career RBI and has five more needed to reach the 12th.

MORE ABOUT DANIEL: End Daniel who has reached base safely in 26 of Ball State’s 29 games this season, enters Saturday seventh in program history with a .429 career on base percentage… 11th in career doubles (38) and 16th in career home runs (16) … On defense, she helped turn 43 career double plays, which is the second most in program history.

Speaking of DOUBLE PLAY: The Ball State defense has recorded 11 double plays over the first 29 games of the season and currently ranks second in the MAC and 52nd nationally with an average of 0.38 double plays per game…Junior infielder Samantha Jo Mata has had a hand in nine double plays, while End Daniel eight is taken into account at short stop.

ON THE BASIC PATHWAYS:Ball State picked up where it left off last season, stealing a total of 34 bases in the first 29 games of the season…The Cardinals are currently ranked third in the MAC and 106th nationally with a 1 average, 17 steals per game…Junior outfielder Remington Ross leads the way and goes a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases… With the mark, Ross remains the first in program history with a .970 (32-for-33) stolen base percentage… In addition, her 32 career stolen bases its 18th in the program’s history.

NEAR PERFECTION: Sophomore pitcher Angelina Russo who pitched the first perfect game in program history last season, added to her notoriety in the 10-1 (5) victory over Lindenwood (Feb. 19), taking just the 18th recorded no-hitter in program history. program dating back to the 1980 season… The 2022 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and a MAC All-Freshman Team selection, Russo retired 15 of the 17 batters she faced against the Lions with a walk and an error as some blemishes…She also struckout three batters en route to her second win of the weekend…Russo enters the Ohio series with a team-low 2.96 ERA, including a 1.91 ERA in league play…She has only one earned run allowed in her last three appearances.

WELCOME BACK MCKAYLA: After missing the final 18 games of the 2022 season due to injury, minus a few pinching appearances in the Akron series, redshirt sophomore catcher/infielder McKayla Timmons has reached base safely in 20 of the 27 games she has played for the Cardinals this season… In fact, she ranks third on the team with a .356 batting average and leads the team with 27 RBI. .. She also has six two-run home runs this season, including her walk-off blast to close out the CMU series last Sunday … Timmons, who hit four home runs in her debut season in 2022, will enter the weekend as fourth among active Ball State players with 10 career home runs.

WELCOME TO THE #BALLSTATESB BOMB SQUAD: Redshirt freshman utility player McKenna Mulholland made her first collegiate hit memorable, as she hit a solo home run in her first collegiate at bat to lead off the bottom of the second inning in the 10-1 (5) win over Lindenwood (Feb. 19).. Sophomore infielder Kailyn Gibson added her first collegiate round tripper in the 14-8 upset over No. 16 Georgia (March 3) … A total of nine active Cardinals have at least one career home run en route to the Ohio series.

TRIPLE THREAT: After accumulating three more triples in the NIU series, Ball State enters the weekend ranked 32nd nationally with an average of 0.31 triples per game… McKenna Mulholland And Hayley Wynn led the team with three triples each, while McKayla Timmons , Kaitlyn Matthews , And Remington Ross each have one… Overall, the Cardinals rank third in the MAC with nine triples, trailing only Northern Illinois (14) and Ohio (11).