Baseball starts Eight-Game Road Stretch at Army, Holy Cross; Series postponed due to weather





Bucknell (12-11, 6-2 PL) at Army (12-11, 3-1 PL)

When:Sunday April 2, 12 noon (DH)

Where:Doubleday Field, West Point, NY

Watch:ESPN+

Live Stats:GoArmyWestPoint.com Bucknell (12-11, 6-2 PL) at Holy Cross (7-18, 1-3 PL)

When:Monday April 3, 12:00 PM (DH)

Where:Fitton Baseball Field, Worcester, Mass.

Live Stats:GoHolyCross.com Bucknell at a glance After winning all four games against Lafayette and Lehigh at Depew Field last week, the red-hot Bison baseball team has another split doubleheader weekend on tap, this time en route as it travels to Army and Holy Cross. With rain all over the northeast on Saturday, the schedule was pushed back a day, with the doubleheader at West Point now on Sunday, followed by two games against the Crusaders on Monday.

Bucknell has won seven straight and 10 of the last 12 games. The seven-game winning streak is the team’s longest streak since eight games by the Patriot League champion team in 2014.

The Bison are 8-1 at home this season and have won 11 of their last 12 at Depew Field dating back to last year, but now they are embarking on an eight-game road haul this weekend.

Bucknell has been the king of comebacks in 2023. The Bison have pulled off nine of their 12 wins this season, and three of those wins have been walkoffs. Both ends of Rhode Island’s March 12 doubleheader sweep at Depew Field were overtime, and most recently Sunday’s 6-4 victory over Lehigh ended on a dramatic two-out, two-strike, three-run home run by Sean Keys .

. Bucknell tops the Patriot League standings with a 6-2 conference record. The Army is tied with the Bison in winning percentage of 3-1, with both teams holding 12-11 overall records.

The similarities between Bucknell and Army don’t stop with the team records. Entering Sunday’s twin bill, both teams have .282 team batting averages and are separated by only four runs scored: 157 for the Bison and 153 for the Black Knights.

Bucknell’s last visit to West Point was for the 2022 Patriot League championship series. Army won the best-of-three series in three games. The Black Knights were again named the preseason favorite in the Patriot League this season, with the Bison ranked No. 2.

The Bison have had quite an offensive tear since playing in the Patriot League. Bucknell scored 88 points in eight league games, including 53 in four games last weekend against Lafayette and Lehigh. The Bison won the doubleheader against Lafayette by scores of 11-0 and 20-2, and the 31 runs were Bucknell’s most in a single twin bill since he scored 34 (15-3 and 19-1) against Clarion in 2012. It was the team’s third-highest ever output in a Patriot League doubleheader, behind only 33 runs against Lafayette in 2000 and 32 against Holy Cross in 1996.

The recent blowout helped the Bison lift their team’s batting average to .282 on the season, which is tied for second with Army, trailing only Lehigh’s .299 average. Bucknell’s 157 runs scored are second only to Lehigh’s 180, and the Bison leads the PL with a .405 on-base percentage.

Keys and Anthony Shewin have claimed the last two Patriot League Player of the Week honors, and lefty Chris DiFiore was named PL Pitcher of the Week this week after a 2-hit shutout against Lafayette.

have claimed the last two Patriot League Player of the Week honors, and lefty was named PL Pitcher of the Week this week after a 2-hit shutout against Lafayette. Keys batted .412 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, eight runs batted in and seven runs scored in five games. In addition to the dramatic walk-off homer against Lehigh that went 143 feet over the wall at center right, he also went deep in a midweek win over Villanova. Keys accumulated a 1,545 OPS for the week and is now on a nine-game hitting streak. He leads the team in home runs (5), RBIs (25), and slugging percentage (.605). Keys has raised his season batting average to .309 and now ranks second in the Patriot League in RBIs, fifth in slugging, fifth in home runs, eighth in doubles (7) and 10th in runs scored (17).

The Bison gave significant production to the bottom third of the lineup, especially 9-hole batting Kyle Lyons . The senior was sensational defensively in midfield, raising his season average to .363 to boot. Lyons started the season 4-for-28, but in the 15 games since then, he hit .481 (25-for-52). He has at least one hit in all but one of those 15 games and multiple hits in eight of them.

. The senior was sensational defensively in midfield, raising his season average to .363 to boot. Lyons started the season 4-for-28, but in the 15 games since then, he hit .481 (25-for-52). He has at least one hit in all but one of those 15 games and multiple hits in eight of them. Because of that production in the lower third, lead-off hitter Anthony Shewin has been one of the best RBI men on the team. Sherwin missed nine games early in the season due to injury, but in his 14 appearances, he hit .392 with a .508 on-base percentage and 18 RBIs. His RBI total ranks eighth in the league despite the extended absence.

has been one of the best RBI men on the team. Sherwin missed nine games early in the season due to injury, but in his 14 appearances, he hit .392 with a .508 on-base percentage and 18 RBIs. His RBI total ranks eighth in the league despite the extended absence. Jacob Korson he batted .246 on the season, but ranks #2 in the Patriot League in on-base percentage (.470) thanks to league-high 21 walks and nine hit-by-pitches.

he batted .246 on the season, but ranks #2 in the Patriot League in on-base percentage (.470) thanks to league-high 21 walks and nine hit-by-pitches. Even some of Bucknell’s depth players have been performing well lately. Chris Klein is DH-ing against right-handed pitching, batting .375 (9-24) after going 4-for-8 last weekend. Backup catcher Nick Adamo bats .389 (7-18), including 6-for-12 in his last three starts, and hit his first career home run in Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Lehigh. Ben Sinins a junior with two career hits, came off the bench to go 3-for-4 in game two of the Lafayette series.

is DH-ing against right-handed pitching, batting .375 (9-24) after going 4-for-8 last weekend. Backup catcher bats .389 (7-18), including 6-for-12 in his last three starts, and hit his first career home run in Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Lehigh. a junior with two career hits, came off the bench to go 3-for-4 in game two of the Lafayette series. Bucknell’s top four starting pitchers all come up with great performances. DiFiore set the tone for the weekend with his first career shutout, a two-hitter against Lafayette. Later that day, Will Greer took a perfect game in the fifth inning and finally threw a one-strike ball over seven innings with eight strikeouts on the season. Against Lehigh’s strong attack on Sunday, Tyler O’Neill gave up four runs in 6.2 innings and got a no-decision courtesy of the Keys walk-off homer. No. 4 appetizer Ben McGovern allowed six runs in four innings, but only one of the runs was earned and he retired with his team leading.

took a perfect game in the fifth inning and finally threw a one-strike ball over seven innings with eight strikeouts on the season. Against Lehigh’s strong attack on Sunday, gave up four runs in 6.2 innings and got a no-decision courtesy of the Keys walk-off homer. No. 4 appetizer allowed six runs in four innings, but only one of the runs was earned and he retired with his team leading. Theo Farnick remains a nice story in the Bison bullpen. The senior was a depth reliever in his first two seasons and then missed all of 2022 with an injury. This year, he was a go-to guy from the pen, posting a 2.63 ERA in a team-high nine appearances. Farynick had one more win to record in his career, and then he got two in one day on Sunday, as he was the winning pitcher in relief in both games of the Lehigh doubleheader.

remains a nice story in the Bison bullpen. The senior was a depth reliever in his first two seasons and then missed all of 2022 with an injury. This year, he was a go-to guy from the pen, posting a 2.63 ERA in a team-high nine appearances. Farynick had one more win to record in his career, and then he got two in one day on Sunday, as he was the winning pitcher in relief in both games of the Lehigh doubleheader. Ryan Osinsky (1.59) and Nick Mulvey (1.84) both have two saves and sub-2.00 ERAs. Army at a glance/series history The Black Knights have been the top draft of the Patriot League lately, winning the last three championships.

The Army has a new head coach this season after Jim Foster left to take on the lead job at Northwestern. Chris Tracz took over last July after 13 seasons with Marist.

The Black Knights begin Sunday’s doubleheader with four wins in a row and six of their last seven. They opened the Patriot League game last week with a four-game series at Holy Cross. After dropping the first game 4-3 on a 2nd of the 7th walk-off, Army dominated the rest of the series, winning 1-0, 10-0 and 13-2.

Tracz recorded an 8-4 victory over his former Marist team at Doubleday Field on Tuesday.

The Army boasts four of the league’s top hitters in Ross Friedrick (.422, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 1,218 OPS), Kevin Dubrule (.351, 2 HR, 22 RBI, .886 OPS), Sam Ruta (. 344.5 HR, 21 RBI, 1,083 OPS) and Derek Berg (.330, 6 HR, 18 RBI, .974 OPS). All four were featured on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team, with shortstop Dubrule selected as the Patriot League Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Friedrick tops the Patriot League batting race with that .422 average, and he also leads the league in hits (38), on-base percentage (.518), and OPS. He has two four-hit games this season against Arkansas and Holy Cross.

The Army has a 4.71 teams ERA, led by Mike Ruggieri with 2.77 over six appearances. Ruggieri was the winning pitcher in the third and deciding game of last year’s Patriot League championship series.

Bucknell is 63-81 all-time against the Army dating back to 1910 but is 8-5 over the last 13 meetings.

Last season, the Bison won three of five regular season meetings, including a doubleheader sweep at Depew Field, but Army earned the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and went 2-of-3 in the championship series at Doubleday Field. The Black Knights rallied late to win the opener 8-7, Bucknell won game two 13-3, then the Army parried a six-run first inning in a 12-2 ruling in the final to win the claim title. Holy Cross at a Glance/Series History The Crusaders are 7-18 overall and 1-3 in the Patriot League after dropping 3-of-4 at home against the Army last weekend. Holy Cross has since played a mid-week game, falling 6-5 to Harvard on Tuesday despite a three-hit day and three RBIs from freshman Jack Toomey.

Holy Cross has a pair of wins against Big Ten teams at Purdue and Penn State, and the Crusaders also won the first game in a three-game series at Seton Hall.

The Crusaders receive the Navy in a doubleheader on Sunday for the Bison’s visit on Monday.

Jake McElroy hits a team-best .300 for a Holy Cross squad going into the weekend with a .245 team average. Toomey is next at .295 and has three home runs and 15 RBIs.

Sean Scanlon, a Preseason All-Patriot League pick, has been a good two-way player for Holy Cross. He hits .294 with two homers and a team-high 17 RBIs, and on the mound has made nine appearances with eight starts and has a 5.71 ERA in 17.1 innings.

Freshman pitcher Danny Macchiarola is this week’s Patriot League Rookie of the Week. He struckout eight batters while allowing only one run and three hits in 5.0 innings in a 1-0 loss to Army.

The Bison are 62-67 all-time against Holy Cross and have struggled against the Crusaders in recent years. Holy Cross have won 10 of their last 12 encounters, including eight consecutive games in the 2019 and 2021 seasons (the teams did not play in 2020).

Holy Cross won three of their five encounters last season, with all three wins coming by one point. In fact, the Crusaders’ last five victories over the Bison have been just one point.

Bucknell won 6-1 at home last season and 8-0 in Worcester. Austin Odell pitched eight shutout innings and Tyler dunn had three hits in the final win, breaking Bucknell’s seven-game losing streak at Fitton Field. Looking forward Bucknell continues his long swing with a non-league game at Penn State on Tuesday, followed by three games at Lafayette over Easter weekend.

