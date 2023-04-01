Lafayette defeats Lehigh in Game One of The Rivalry presented by LVOI

Next game: Lafayette College 4/1/2023 | 12 o’clock Apr 01 (Sat) / 12 noon Lafayette College History

BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh baseball team (11-15, 0-5 Patriot League) had a 5-0 lead before Lafayette (6-20, 2-3 Patriot League) fired back to give the Mountain Hawks an 8-6 loss on Friday afternoon in the first game of a four game series in The Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute of J. David Walker Field at Legacy Park.

The Leopards and Mountain Hawks played a scoreless first inning before Lehigh strung together a five-run second inning. sophomore Raf Perich it started with a solo home run to rightfield and classmate Justin Butler followed by a solo home run to left center field to give Lehigh a 2–0 lead.

First year Dom Patricia a single to center left to score sophomore Andrew Kohl and sophomores Jack Whitlinger hit a two-RBI double to left center field to give Lehigh a 5-0 lead after the second inning.

After another scoreless third frame, Lafayette scored four runs in the fourth, including an RBI triple by Seif Ingram and then two-run home runs by Ethan Swidler to bring the Leopards within a run, 5–4 after four innings.

We went three scoreless innings before the next runs were scored, culminating in the first year pitching Shane O’Neill and senior Will Grisack recording strikeouts to keep the score at 5-4.

SHAQ O’NEILL IS OUT OF THE SIDE!! Leopards go down in order as we move to the bottom of the 6th.

View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/nBI353RyII Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 31, 2023

Grisack gets out of trouble! Lafayette leaves the bases loaded Will Grisack gets a strikeout to get out of the inning. View on @PatriotLeagueTV And @ESPN (https://t.co/w2lAStyojz)#GoLehigh | #RTTR pic.twitter.com/JrxkSARBMy Lehigh Baseball (@LehighBaseball) March 31, 2023

Lafayette took the first lead of the game by a few runs in the top of the eighth. Pete Ciuffreda homered to left field and Blaze Fadio took an RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field to take a 6–5 lead. The Leopards added two runs of insurance when Michael Zarrillo doubled to centerfield with two RBIs to extend Lafayette’s lead to 8-5.

Lehigh did get a run across the plate in the bottom of the ninth as a junior Tyler Young grounded to third base and Patrizi scored. The Mountain Hawks had two runners with two outs, but Lafayette recorded the final out to claim game one of the four-game series, 8-6.

Whitlinger produced three hits by Lehigh to go 3-for-5 at home with two RBIs and a double, while Patrizi had two hits, scored two runs, scored a run and walked. Young, Perich, Butler, and Fifth Years Joe Gorla also included hits in the game. Those four Mountain Hawks combined for three RBI’s and three runs scored.

Lafayette’s Cuiffreda and Zarrillo recorded multi-hit games, each with two hits and two RBIs. Cuifredda scored three runs in the game, while Swidler also added two RBI’s with his two-run home run.

Pat Walega was the starter for the Leopards, but lasted only 1.1 innings after giving up five runs on three hits with two walks. Trace Florio relieved Walega and he threw 4.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, two hti’s and one walk. Chase Barley (W, 2-1) threw the seventh inning and didn’t allow a run on two hits, while James Reese (S, 2) closed the game for the last two innings, allowing only one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

Junior right-handed pitcher Teddy Tolliver got the start in the game and went four innings with four earned runs on four hits and four strikeouts. O’Neill came in in relief and went 2.2 innings with one unearned run on one hit with four K’s and three walks. Grisack (L, 1-1) was the next Mountain Hawk out of the bullpen, throwing 2.1 innings with four runs, three earned, on three hits and a pair of strikeouts.

The rivalry, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, continues tomorrow, April 1, when the Mountain Hawks play a doubleheader with Lafayette. Game one of the day starts at noon from Walker Field and game two takes place 30 minutes after the end of game one. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Like Lehigh Baseball opFacebookfollow-upTwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive content, team updates and more. content, team updates and more.