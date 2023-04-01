Villanova falls to UConn 9-5 in first game of series





Next game: UConn 4/1/2023 | 03:00 April 01 (Sat) / 3:00 PM UConn VILLANOVA, Pa. Villanova softball saw its 10-game win streak snap on Sunday as the Wildcats suffered a 9-5 loss to the UConn Huskies. Cat Gallant And Kelly White pitched for Villanova (18-14, 5-2 BIG EAST), with White earning the loss despite giving up only three earned runs in 3.2 innings. Gallant, the starter, struckout one batter and gave up eight hits in 3.1 innings of work. There were early fireworks at the Villanova Softball Complex, as the two sides combined for four homeruns in the opening frame. The Huskies went back-to-back in their half of the stanza, securing an early 3-0 lead. But the Wildcats were unbeatable at their home park, like Tess quotes lifted the first strike of her at bat over the wall into right center field for her first dinger of the year. After Chloe Smith turned a 1-2 count into a walk, Ally Jones shot the opening pitch of her plate appearance over the left field fence to tie the ball game at 3-3. Both pitchers settled for a scoreless second stanza despite a Dani Dabroski double for VU, and Gallant worked through an one-out single to hold UConn to three through the third frame. Jones worked an eight-pitch walk to give VU the first baserunner of inning three, but was thrown out at third base when Lilly St Jean doubled to center left. Ryan Henry then gave the ‘Cats their first lead, moonshot to midfield and put her team up 5-3. However, Connecticut snatched the advantage back in the fourth inning, finishing in four spot on five hits and two errors to lead 7-5. The Wildcats tried to take back a few points in their half of that stanza, like Victoria Sebastian singled and White walked to put two runners on the field. Dabroski ripped a pitch down left field, but the outfielder tracked him down and doubled Sebastian on second to end VU’s chances. The Huskies extended that lead in the sixth, with an infield single and a double into the left field corner that tied the score again. UConn’s cleanup hitter Jana Sanden then led off the final frame with her second home run of the game to give her a 9-5 lead. In the final hacks of the “Cats,” Connecticut freshman pitcher Hope Jenkins put them down 1-2-3 to give the Huskies a win. NEXT ONE: Villanova and UConn have two more games scheduled for the weekend, at 3 PM on Saturday and 12 AM on Sunday at the Villanova Softball Complex.

