Two relays advance to finals at Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN MARCOS, Texas Four top-six finishes and a pair of finals led the way as the Purdue track and field team competed in the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Bobcat Invitational began in San Marcos, Texas, on Friday, March 31.

The women’s 4×100 and 4×400 relay advanced to tomorrow’s finals at the Texas Relays, while junior Logan Sandlin placed third in the decathlon, junior LJ Hill placed sixth in the long jump and a pair of freshmen placed in the top six in their shot put section at the Bobcat Invitational.

Day three of the Texas Relays began for the Boilermakers with the women’s 4×100 relay, as Purdue finished first in her series and automatically qualified for Saturday’s Finals. Seniors Chris Roberts And Saran Kouyeth junior Naomi Campbell and fifth year Camille Christopher finished in 45.51.

The 4×400 closed out the team’s day in Austin and the women’s 4×400 won their ticket to tomorrow’s finals with a second-place finish in their heat. They finished eighth overall in the preliminaries in 3:36.12 thanks to junior K’Ja Talley Kouyeth, Jr cerra williams and sophomores Taliyah Booker .

Thirty minutes south of Austin in San Marcos at the Bobcat Invitational, Sandlin finished third in his collegiate decathlon debut. Sandlin earned 6,252 points while competing outside collegiate for the first time in seven of 10 events. Friday was marked by a first place in the 1,500 meters of 4:51.40, a second place in the pole vault of 4.55 meters and a personal best javelin throw of 39.21 meters. Sandlin started the day in fourth place after five events, but moved up one spot on the second day.

Hill placed sixth in the long jump with a personal best of 7.41m. The goal came on his third attempt to secure a spot in the final. Hill’s jump is a new wind-legal collegiate best, and it’s PR in all conditions.

A pair of freshmen added a personal best in section B of the shot put to place both in the top six. John Hanson was the runner-up with a score of 16.14m while Leo Maxwell came sixth thanks to a 15.37m. Hanson’s came on his third try and Maxwell’s on his first.

Also at the Texas Relays, Kouyeth added a preliminary time of 11.62w in the 100m, a season-best in all conditions, and Roberts ran the 100m in 11.76, a wind-legal season-best mark. In addition, the men’s 4×400 achieved a season-best finish of 3:10.60. After running in the 4×100 at the Texas Relays, Campbell raced in the 200 meters at the Bobcat Invite and posted a season-best finish of 24.28.

The Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational are two of three meetings the Boilermakers have this weekend, along with the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, April 1.

The Boilermaker has sprinters and jumpers competing in both the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational, while the pitchers are also part of the Bobcat Invite team. Purdue’s distance runners and throwers will represent the Old Gold and Black at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational.

Fans can follow along with live results (Texas | bobcat | Oliver Nikolaoff) and the game schedule (Texas | Bobcat | Oliver Nikoloff) of all three games. Portions of the Texas Relays will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and ESPN+and the Oliver Nikoloff Invite has one live stream. Direct links to follow each game are available on the schedule page at PurdueSports.com/TrackField. Additional updates can be found by following and connecting with the team Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

Recap all the action from day one and day two in Texas at PurdueSports.com/TrackField.

The four-day Texas Relays close for the Boilermakers on Saturday, April 1 with the two relay finals and the 200m invitation. The team’s final day starts at 1pm ET / 12am CT and the final final is scheduled for 5:35pm ET / 4:35pm CT.

The three-day Bobcat Invite ends on Saturday. First up for Purdue are field events at 11am ET / 10am CT. On-track action for the Boilermakers kicks off with the 400m and 100m at 3:45pm ET / 2:45pm CT. The day ends with the 4×400 at 7:45 PM ET / 6:45 PM CT.

At Saturday’s Oliver Nikoloff Invitational, Purdue will be represented in the 1500 meters at 12:50 pm ET and the 800 meters at 2:55 pm ET and shot put at 3:00 pm ET.

Twenty-seven Boilermakers, 14 men and 13 women, are competing in Texas, with nine participating in both the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invite. Ten Boilermakers, eight women and two men, will wear Old Gold and Black at Oliver Nikoloff Invite in Cincinnati.

The 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays features athletes from 15 top-25 men’s teams and 13 ranked women’s programs. The prestigious national meet is hosted by the University of Texas at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcat Invite is at the Texas State Track & Field Complex, while the Cincinnati-hosted Oliver Nikoloff Invite is at Gettler Stadium.

For more information on the Purdue track and cross-country program, visit PurdueSports.com/TrackField and follow and connect with the Boilermakers at Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.