Men’s tennis receives Hofstra, Bryant in Saturday’s Doubleheader





NEW YORK Columbia’s No. 10 men’s tennis team will host Hofstra and Bryant for a final tune-up before next week’s Ivy League game. The Lions play Hofstra at 11 a.m. before closing out the doubleheader with a 4 p.m. game against Bryant at the new Columbia Tennis Center. HOME AGAIN The Lions return home after a five-game stand. In their final game at the Columbia Tennis Center, the Lions rolled to a 4-0 sweep of No. 12Northwestern. Columbia spent spring break in California, where the Lions won four games. The Lions started the journey with a 4-3 victory against Santa Clara. Columbia then had victories over No. 27 California, No. 44 Pepperdine, and No. 32 UCLA. With the victory over UCLA, Columbia became the first Ivy League school to ever beat UCLA in men’s tennis. UCLA was previously 1-0 against Columbia before the Lions tied the series. UCLA also had wins against Ivy League members Harvard, Princeton, Yale. Columbia also got their first-ever victory against Pepperdine during the trip. The Lions earned their third win in program history against California. Columbia previously defeated California twice during the 2015 season. After Saturday’s doubleheader featuring Hofstra and Bryant, the Lions kick off Ivy League action on the road at No. 49 Princeton. Columbia hosts Penn, Yale, Brown and Cornell at home as part of the Ivy League slate. LIONS IN THE RANKING The ITA ranking currently lists three singles and one doubles group. First year Michael Zheng is arranged all spring. It debuted at number 14 in the premier singles chart and reached the number 8 spot. Zheng is currently ranked No. 13 as the highest ranked person on the team with a 10-2 record this spring. Roko Horvat will debut this spring at No. 89 in singles with a 6-4 record. Max Westfall takes the No. 87 in the most recent singles rankings as he is 6-3 in the spring games. Westphal and Theo Vineyard checked in at No. 34 in doubles. As a team, the Lions started the season ranked No. 22 in the ITA team rankings. Columbia currently ranks #10 in the current ITA rankings. Columbia jumped up one spot to No. 21 after its first week of double action. The Lions then moved to No. 19 and jumped to No. 11 after defeating Harvard to win the ECAC Championship. The Lions reached their highest ranking of the season last week when they took No. 9 before losing to No. 20 Tennessee. The team ranking marks the ninth straight year that Columbia’s men’s tennis team has achieved a top-25 ranking. It also marks the fourth time since 2018 that Columbia’s men’s tennis team has placed in the top 10. “Our players are more committed to each other and to the program, so the ranking is a great achievement,” said Bidyut K. Goswami, head coach of men’s tennis. Howard Endelman ’87CC said, “We just want to get a little bit better every day, on and off the field and see where it takes us.” THE GAMES Hofstra enters the game with a 6-5 record. The last time out, the Pride lost a double game 6-1 to Delaware. Fellow member of the Ivy League, Brown won 7–0 against Hofstra on March 4. Bryant is 4-14 overall going into the weekend. The Bulldogs score back-to-back victories against Nichols and Quinnipiac. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/31/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-to-host-hofstra-bryant-in-saturday-doubleheader.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related