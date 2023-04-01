Women’s tennis in South Florida extends winning streak to seven





Box Score Box ScoreMatch details

South Florida4,Rice3

USF (11-5), Rice (9-6)

Friday, March 31, 2023 | 1:00 pm.

Houston, Texas. | George R. Brown tennis center Tampa, Florida (March 31, 2023) No. 64 USF Women’s Tennis recorded their seventh straight win, a thrilling 4-3 victory over No. 48 Rice in Houston. In the process, the Bulls ended Rice’s four-game winning streak. The Bulls needed a strong comeback and the match came down to a three-set win Grace Schumacher in the last game of the day to seal the win. The Bulls started the day by earning a point with a doubles sweep. On track one, Sierra BerryAnd Grace Schumacher recorded an impressive 6-3 victory, their fourth straight, to secure the double point for the Bulls. The duo improved their record in doubles this season to 6-2. On track three,Marta Falceto fontAndChristians in Nadja Baygot the Bulls off to a good start and won their game 6-3. They have now won two doubles matches in a row. In singles, two-time AAC Player of the Week Sierra Berry gave the Bulls their first win 6-4, 6-3 and an early 2-1 lead in the game. Berry improves 13-2 in singles this season. The lead evaporated as Rice won the next two games, leaving the Bulls trailing 3–1 with two games drawn. The Bulls slowly closed in Laura Pellicer came with a hard-fought victory. Pellicer took the first set 7–6 in an 8–6 tiebreak and won the second set 6–4 to earn her fourth consecutive singles win. Pellicer improved her singles record to 8–7 on the season. It all came down to the final singles match on the courts. Grace Schumacher dropped the first set 3-6, then bounced back with a 7-6 win in a 7-3 tiebreak to extend the match. Schumacher made quick work of the third set, 6-1, to seal victory for the Bulls. The victory marked the Bulls’ seventh consecutive victory, improving their season record to 11–5. Next one USF returns to action April 1 when they tap #36 Florida International in Houston at noon Doubles competition 1. Sierra Berry / Grace Schumacher (USF) def. Dias El Jardi/Allison Zipoli (RICE) 6-3

2. Maria Budin/Federica Trevisan (RICE) vs. Laura Pellicer / Ireland Simme (USF) 4-3, unfinished

3. Christians in Nadja Bay / Marta Falceto font (USF) def. Saara Orav/Darya Schwartzman (RICE) 6-3 Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1) Singles competition 1.Sierra Berry(USF) def. Allison Zipoli (RICE) 6-4, 6-3

2.Grace Schumacher(USF) def. Federica Trevisan (RICE) 3-6, 7-6, 6-1

3.Laura Pellicer(USF) def. Diae El Jardi (RICE) 7-6, 6-4

4.Darya Schwartzman (RICE) defeated. Marta Falceto font(USF) 7-6, 6-3

5. Maria Budin (RICE) defeated.Ireland Simme(USF) 6-3, 6-3

6. Saara Orav (RICE) def.Clone Walsh(USF) 6-4, 6-4 Order of Finish: Singles (5,1,4,6,3,2) About Women’s Tennis Be sure to follow USF women’s tennis on social media (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. Head coachCristina Morosis in her eighth year at the helm, as she led the program to an American Athletic Conference Championship in 2017. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/3/31/south-florida-womens-tennis-extends-win-streak-to-seven.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related