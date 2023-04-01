No. 3 men’s volleyball goes to 5-0 in EIVA with Sweep at Harvard





Next game: at Harvard 4/1/2023 | 03:00 April 01 (Sat) / 3:00 PM bee Harvard CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 3 Penn State men’s volleyball remained at the top of the EIVA standings with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-23) sweep over Harvard on Friday. The Nittany Lions increased their record to 19-3 overall and 5-0 in conference, while the Crimson dropped to 7-12 overall and 0-5 in league games. Cole Bogner a total of 33 assists as he led Penn State to .457 hitting. He spread the wealth with five lions that ended with at least five kills. Cal Visser led the way with 10 while Michael Kowal And Toby Ezeonu were next with eight apiece. Owen Rose had seven dead. Brett Wildman contributed five. Rose and Ezeonu were efficient in the middle. Rose tallied his seven kills on .875 hitting while Ezeonu’s eight kills came on .583 hitting. Penn State scored eight aces. Fisher also led that category with three. Kowal and Ezeonu had two each and Bogner added one. Zach Berty and Trevor Schultz put up identical stat lines for Harvard, each posting seven kills and two fouls on 11 tries for .455 hitting. The Lions increased their EIVA regular season winning streak to 23 games, with the final loss coming to George Mason on April 3, 2021. Penn State leads Charleston (WV) by one game in the EIVA standings. The Eagles improved to 4-1 with a 3-1 victory over NJIT on Friday. Set 1 Penn State came out strong in the first set, hitting .571 as he en route to a 25-16 victory. Bogner tallied 11 assists, including five that went to Fisher. Rose was perfect on his three swings. Ezeonu had a pair of aces in the set. The first put the Lions up 7-2 and the second made it 18-8. Set 2 Bogner added 10 more assists and Penn State again hit .571 in a 25–15 win in set two. Ezeonu had four kills and no errors to hit .800 in the set. Fisher served for three aces on a 6-0 run to help the Lions rise 22-13. Set 3 Harvard led 13-12 before Penn State went up 16-13 with a 4-0 run. The run included three consecutive kills by Fisher, Sam Marsh , and kowal. It was covered by a block from Marsh and Kowal. The Crimson cut their deficit to one at 18-17 and twice late at 23-22 and 24-23. Bogner set Kowal down for the decisive kill. Next one Penn State and Harvard play again Saturday at 3 p.m

