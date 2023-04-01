



Next game: Bryant University 4/1/2023 | 11 hours ESPN3 Apr 01 (Sat) / 11am Bryant University History Vestal, NY – Junior right fielder Tommy Reifler went 4-for-6 with 2 RBI and sophomore third baseman Developer Bade hit a 3-run home run to lead a big offensive charge as Binghamton baseball (12-9, 4-0 America East) kept two win streaks alive with a 16-1 beating of Bryant (11-10, 3-1 AE) Friday night at the Bearcats Baseball Complex. The win left BU undefeated in conference play and perfect at home in 2023 (7-0). Reifler increased his league-leading average to .438 with another productive game. He got going in the first inning with an one-out single and then another single by senior first baseman Kevin Gsel both came to score when Bade connected for his team-leading fifth home run of the season. Leading 3-0, BU continued the attack with two runs in the third, one in the fifth, eight in the sixth and two final runs in the eighth. Bryant put the lone run on the board with a solo home run in the seventh. Senior starter Thomas Babalis (W, 2-2) threw 7.0 innings and gave up only five hits. He struckout seven batters and walked none. Junior Alex Henderson worked the last two scoreless innings. Already leading 6-0, BU broke open the game with eight runs on four hits in the sixth inning. Reifler hit his first home run of the season to start the jump-off and sophomore center fielder Logan Haskel and senior left fielder Cavan Tully each had a two-run single in the blowout. In the eighth, Reifler added an RBI-single to his tally. Bade went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s, Haskell also batted in three and Gsell went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. With Sunday’s ominous weather, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2023/3/31/baseball-rolls-over-bryant-16-1-to-open-weekend-series.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related