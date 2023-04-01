Strong singles lead men’s tennis to 5-2 victory over Marquette





OMAHA, Neb. — A strong singles performance helped the Creighton men’s tennis team to a 5-2 victory over Marquette on Friday night at the Hanscom Tennis Center. The Bluejays improved to 10-4 on the year and 4-0 in BIG EAST play, while earning their first win over the Golden Eagles since joining BIG EAST in 2014. Marquette fell to 5-11 overall and 1-2 in league play with the loss. Marquette took the early lead in the game and earned the double point with victories over the No. 1 and No. 3 double positions. Marquette’s Stefan Dragovic and Rami Scheetz teamed up for a 6-3 top slot victory, for sophomore Alexander Gandini and freshmen Kirtan Patel combined for a 7-6 (7-4) victory over the No. 2 doubles position. On the way to the third doubles match, Oscar Alvarez And Zakaria Kuo battled but fell in the tiebreak 8-6. However, the Bluejays answered in singles with four straight wins over the No. 1, No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 singles rankings to clinch the overall doubles. Patel got the Bluejays going with a 6-2, 6-0 straight sets win for the No. 6 spot, while junior Shin Inoue barely broke a sweat and claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 5 in singles. Gandini kept things going with his ninth consecutive singles win, beating Marquette’s Tin Krstulovic in straight sets, 6–2, 6–0, to give Creighton a 3–1 lead in the match. Junior Matthew Lanahan then captured a 6–2, 6–4 triumph at the top singles position to give the Bluejays the overall double. Marquette would go on to come out with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over the No. 4 singles champion before graduating Casey Ross closed the game with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 2. “Our guys played a strong game today and with a lot of confidence and determination throughout the line-up,” said head coach Tom Lilly . “Marquette took some big points to get the double, but I liked how we came out and got into the singles right away.” Creighton wraps up the home portion of his schedule on Sunday when they host Doane at 1 p.m. at the Koch Family Tennis Center. Creighton 5, Marquette 2

March 31, 2023 in Omaha, Neb. (Hanscom Tennis Centre) Match Notes Marquette 5-11, 1-2 BE Creighton 10-4, 4-0 BE Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,5,3,1,4,2) T-2:14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/3/31/mens-tennis-strong-singles-play-lifts-mens-tennis-to-5-2-win-over-marquette.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related