



Results Williamsburg, Va. (March 31, 2023) The Fordham track and field team began its two-day stay on Friday at the Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary. The top track event performers for the Rams came in the final event of the day in the 10,000 meter run Invitational, where Caroline MacDonagh placed fourth in the women’s event in 36:28.79, while Steven Pumpkin also placed fourth in the men’s in 30:14.98. The day started with the women’s 5,000m run, where Madeline Ryan posted 21st overall in 18:44.50. Next was the 800 meters where Molly Mulvaney turned 41st in the ladies in 2:24.14 with Eric Jacobson finish 34e in 1:58.36. The sprints were next Kathryn Kelly take 15e in the 100-meter dash in 12.12 seconds, with teammate Dilly green at 28e at 12.43 seconds. Then in the men, Kenneth Maxwell turned 42nd in 11.15 seconds. In the 400 meters hurdles Sophia Crucs posted 35e in the women in 1:10.05, while George Pomer turned 25e after 1:00.07. Three finishers were led by the men in the 400 meter sprint Matthew nurse who clocked 50.25 seconds for 36e general. Eric Brown (51.65) and Isaiah James (51.67) were then 59e and 60e respectively. Then in the 200 meter dash, Liam Volz turned 43ed in 22.88 seconds. Then came the 1,500m event, starting with Alexander Thomas take 11e overall in 4:47.45, followed by Taylor Massetta at 14e (4:48.31) and Marina Bogulski at 16e (4:48.87). On the side of men, Ben Borkers was the best Aries in fifth place with 3:54.65, with Nathaniel Bezuneh in 15e (3:56.83) and Darren Croke at 40e (4:00.11). In the Invitational edition of the 1,500 meters Colin Flood turned 12e overall in a time of 3:52.96. In day one field events for the men, Pomer tied for tenth in the high jump, jumping 5′ 10″, while Justin Rhee turned 17e in the long jump at 21′”. Next, for the women, the Rams had competition in both the regular and Invitational editions of the long jump, with Kelly placing fourth in the Invitational with a throw of 18′ 6″, while Skylar Harris (17’6″) and Read red (17′ 4″) placed seventh and ninth respectively in the regular edition. The events ended with Casey Metzler in the women’s hammer throw Invitational, placing 13e with a distance of 138′ 1″. The Colonial Relays end on Saturday at 10:00 AM.

