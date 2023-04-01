Softball uses two walk-off wins to win Doubleheader against Dartmouth

Next game: Dartmouth 4/1/2023 | 1:00 pm April 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Dartmouth

NEW YORK It went 18 innings, but Columbia recorded two straight walk-off victories in extra innings to win the doubleheader against Dartmouth Friday-afternoon at Columbia Softball Stadium.

The Lions improve to 9-14 overall for the season with a 5-3 score in Ivy League play. Columbia will be looking for its first conference sweep of the season on Saturday, when the series ends with a first pitch at 1 p.m. The series finale originally scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. has been moved to the end of the weekend.

“We were just gritty,” Columbia Head Coach Jennifer Teague said. “We haven’t had many complete games and to get two complete games in extra innings out (the pitchers) shows how much growth we have over the season. In that first game we just hit people right. They just kept grinding. It was a great team effort. They had a lot of energy on the bench, which I really appreciate. Our catchers did a great job and Beth (Krysiak) did a great job calling games.”

GAME 1

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader was a low-scoring pitching battle, as the game went to a 1-1 tie in overtime. Dartmouth scored its first run of the day in the top of the third inning on an RBI-single. The Lions answered back in the bottom of the sixth with a run. Neither team would score again until the tenth inning when the Big Green put up a run and Columbia responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to run it away.

Senior Bubba Gleaves reached on a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Dartmouth pitcher to start the sixth inning. sophomore Cami Neal followed by an RBI single that scored Gleaves to tie the game.

A two-out RBI single off the bat of Jenna Brown put Dartmouth in the lead heading into the bottom of the tenth inning. Junior Jade Hill quickly stole the momentum back for the Lions with a solo shot to left-center to lead from the bottom of the frame and tie the game.

Gleaves stepped up next and was hit by a pitch to get on. Neal then singled to center left to put two runners on the field. sophomore Caroline Palys came to the plate next and hit a walk-off RBI single that scored Gleaves to give Columbia the 3-2 win.

Junior right-hander Raquel Ryes (3-4) had one of her best performances of the season when she threw a full ten-inning game. A total of 149 pitches, Reyes allowed only two runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters.

Game 2

Dartmouth took the early lead in the second game of the afternoon when the Big Green scored a run in the top of the first inning.

Columbia answered back with a three-spot in the bottom of the second on a three-run homer off junior’s bat Maddy Rifenberick . First year Eleni Katsivalis reached on a fielder’s choice ahead of fellow freshmen Sarah Michami singled up the middle to field two Lions with one out. Rifenberick stepped to the plate next and launched her first home run of the season to put Columbia ahead, 3-1.

The Big Green added another run in the top of the third before Columbia added a run in the bottom of the fourth. Katsivalis and Mikami drew back-to-back one-out walks to set up Rifenberick’s fourth RBI of the game. Rifenberick stepped up and doubled that Katsivalis scored to give the Lions a 4–2 lead.

Dartmouth came back with two points in the top half of the fifth frame to tie the game. After two scoreless innings, the Lions and Big Green went into extra innings for the second time on Friday.

Still tied in the bottom of the eighth, Katsivalis walked with one out to get on base. After a pop-up from Mikami, Rifenberick came out with two at the plate. Rifenberick stepped up and hit her second long ball of the game. The two-run shot sealed the 6-4 walk-off victory for the Lions.

Rifenberick finished the game with six RBIs to account for all six Columbia runs scored. She went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs. She hit a double and two home runs in her best outing of the season.

“My approach at the plate today was to see big and swing big,” said Rifenberick. “I came to the plate with a plan. I’m just glad I was able to contribute a little bit to my team. Everyone was dropping bombs right at people today. I just happened to be the lucky one who happened to find gaps somewhere.”

Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill (5-7) also played a vital role in the victory as she threw the second complete game of the day for the Lions. Hill gave up four runs on four hits, as she struckout three batters for a total of 123 pitches.

NEXT ONE

The Lions close the series at 1 PM on Saturday against Dartmouth at Columbia Softball Stadium. The series finale was originally scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. but was moved to the end of the weekend.

