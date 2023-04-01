



DENVER — The University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team finished with a score of 197.200 at the evening session of the Denver Regional, placing them in third place and one place short of continuing their season. The University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team finished with a score of 197.200 at the evening session of the Denver Regional, placing them in third place and one place short of continuing their season. The Gophers battled No. 3 Michigan, No. 13 Denver and Arizona in the regional semifinal at Magness Arena at the University of Denver on Friday night. Michigan and Denver will advance to the regional finals on Sunday, taking on LSU and Oregon State in a battle for a spot in the NCAA National Championship. remarkable The Wolverines finished first with a score of 198,025 and the Pioneers placed second with a score of 197,450. The Gophers finish their season with a third-place finish of 197,200, followed by the Arizona Wildcats with a fourth-place finish of 196,975. Junior Mya Hooten shined on floor as she so often does, as the WCGA First Team All-American and All-Big Ten First Team member earned a 9.925 in the third rotation. Senior Hall Remlinger also added a 9.925 on floor, ending the Second Team All-Big Ten member’s season by posting another impressive score. Redshirt senior and WCGA Second Team All-American Maddie Quarles also achieved a 9.925 on vault from the judges. Citable “We are really proud of the way the team performed tonight. We knew we had something more in us tonight that we think would have helped us qualify for the next day, but overall it was a of our highest scoring encounters of the year and to end the season like this, we feel really good about it.” Jenny Hansen said. “This is a team with a lot of new people and a lot of new routines in our line-up, and we feel like we’ve grown a lot this season and we’re looking forward to next year and also looking forward to a whole new class joining. us,” said Hansen. Everywhere Junior Gianna Gerdes competed as an all-rounder as she did in every meeting in 2023 and the member of the All-Big Ten First Team finished Friday night with a score of 39.450. BREAKDOWN OF EVENTS

BARS The Gophers started their night at the bars, where they managed a score of 49.275 as a team. freshman would be Johnson led the way with a career-high 9.900, which was the team’s first-ever routine of the night. Gerdes also added a 9.900 in third place. Fifth year senior Tire sale earned a score of 9,850, with Hooten following closely behind with a 9,825. Remlinger finished with a 9.800 and a sophomore Marisa Jencks added a 9,775. RAY Minnesota next went to beam, where they finished with a team score of 49.150. freshman Sarah Moraw and fifth year senior Abbie Nylin each achieved a score of 9,850, a season high for Nylin. sophomore Lawrence Pearl and junior Emily Cook both finished with a 9.825. Gerdes earned a 9.800 and Sales rounded out the Gophers lineup with a 9.550. FLOOR The Maroon and Gold once again shone in their strongest event, with Gerdes and Remlinger each scoring 9.925 and continuing their huge success in the event. Hooten and Johnson each finished with a 9,900. Jencks and senior Mallory LeNeave each added 9,850 to the team total of 49,500. SAFE Minnesota also impressed on vault, with Hooten and Quarles earning back-to-back 9.925s in the Gophers’ final two routines. Gerdes closed her all-round day with a 9.825. Moraw and Remlinger both scored 9,800, and Jencks finished with a 9,700 to add to Minnesota’s team score of 49,275.

