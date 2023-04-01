No. 11 USC Men’s Volleyball Drops to No. 7 BYU in Rematch





Next game: at UCLA 4/6/2023 | 19:00 Pac-12 Los Angeles April 06 (Thu) / 7:00 PM bee UCLA PROVO, Utah The 11th ranked USC men’s volleyball team (8-13, 1-7 MPSF) was defeated by seventh-ranked BYU (16-6, 6-4) in four sets (25-20, 30-28, 24-26, 25- 14) at Smith Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31. MAIN PLAYERS Pleased Dillon Klein led USC with another 17-kill outing (5th, 30att) and hit .400 to go with four counts and two blocks. It was his 17th time in double-digit kills and his 18th time in double-digit points.

led USC with another 17-kill outing (5th, 30att) and hit .400 to go with four counts and two blocks. It was his 17th time in double-digit kills and his 18th time in double-digit points. Sr. OPP Simon Gallas had 13 kills (5th, 28att, .286) with four digs, three blocks, and two service aces. For Gallas, it was his 12th game in double-digit kills and his 16th in double-digit points this season.

had 13 kills (5th, 28att, .286) with four digs, three blocks, and two service aces. For Gallas, it was his 12th game in double-digit kills and his 16th in double-digit points this season. Jr. S Nate Tennant put up 39 assists with six digs, adding a block, a serve ace and a couple of kills.

put up 39 assists with six digs, adding a block, a serve ace and a couple of kills. So. MB Teddy Terrill got the start and made six kills to hit .364 along with a block.

got the start and made six kills to hit .364 along with a block. Sr MB Kyle Paulson scored six kills without an error on just nine swings to hit .667 and add six blocks.

scored six kills without an error on just nine swings to hit .667 and add six blocks. For the Cougars, Kupono led Browne with 16 kills on .314 hitting. Miks Ramanis posted 14 kills on .462 hitting. Michael Worthington led all players with 11 digs and Heath Hughes provided 49 assists to lead BYU to a .404 batting rate. HOW IT HAPPENED The first set was tied 12 times and the lead changed hands twice. USC led early, but couldn’t hold back the Cougars’ .400 hit with 15 kills despite five kills from Klein in the opening frame.

The Trojans forced extra points in the second set thanks to seven kills from Gallas and another five from Klein, but BYU held on for a 30-28 victory while batting .394 to beat USC’s .364. The Trojans totaled 19 kills and scored 21 points, but fell short to fall 2-0 in the game.

Down, 23-20, in the third, the Trojans roared back to claim a 26-24 victory to force set four behind 16 kills and .458 hitting. USC had three blocks and two aces in the third and got four kills from Klein and three each from Paulson, Terrill and Gallas.

The Cougars never trailed in the fourth and were unthreatened en route to a 25-14 win to seal the game. BYU batted .556 in the fourth to hold USC to just six kills. NEXT ONE The Trojans are gearing up for their cross-city rivalry games next week with No. 2 on the UCLA rankings. USC heads down the highway to meet the Bruins for a Thursday night (April 6) game at Pauley Pavilion. The teams will then reunite for a rematch at Galen Center on Saturday (April 8). Both games are scheduled for first serve at 7pm PT and will be shown live on Pac-12 LA. MATCH NOTES USC fell to 25-50 all-time against BYU.

The Trojans fell to 2-13 this spring in games against AVCA ranked opponents. All of USC’s losses are against ranked enemies. For more information on the USC men’s volleyball team and a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/MVB. Fans of the Trojans can follow @USCmensvolley on Twitter and Instagram.

