



2023 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships – Team/All-around results ROSEMONT, sick. The University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team won the 2023 Big Ten Championship Friday night at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines claimed their 20th overall title and third consecutive title. Michigan earned 412,400 points to win the championship, while second-place Penn State earned 410,700 points and third-place Nebraska earned 410,500. Illinois finished in fourth place with 409,400 points, followed by Ohio State in fifth place with 405,500 points. Michigans Fred Richard, the unanimous 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, clinched the Big Ten all-around title on Friday with 85,950 points, marking the fourth consecutive year a Wolverine won the all-around championship. Nebraskas Taylor Christopheros came in second with 83.100 points and Josh Karnes of Penn State finished third with 82,800 points. The final session of the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships kicks off at 8pm ET on Saturday and includes the individual finals. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

