Athletics Performs Well in Split Squad Scenario





San Francisco, California & Palo Alto, California- The University of Hawai’i track and field team continued to set the pace with performances in the Mike Fanelli Classic and the Stanford Invitational on Friday afternoon. The Rainbow Wahine will continue to compete through Saturday as each event spans two or more days. The Mike Fanelli classic freshman Kelly Wilkes posted a time of 4:45.91 in the 1500m run as the ‘Bows turned in a second consecutive day of production from a distance runner. Thursday senior Sophia Morgan recorded a time of 11:14.64 in the 3000 meters steeplechase, qualifying her for the Big West Championships later in the season. UH continues to focus on its relay teams as the “B team” ran a 4:04.51 in the 4×400 relay final. freshman Hal Hamilton And Kristin Cook joined the junior tandem of Summer Steinsrud And Anne Marx fifth in the event. The ‘Bows continue into the third day of the event with triple jump, long jump and pole vault, along with a course in track events. The Stanford Invitation sophomore Lilian turban added to her high jump performance as she won the event by hitting the bar at 1.82 m (5’11), ranking her No. 5 all-time at UH in the outdoor section of the record book. Her grade ranks second in the western regional rankings. At other field events, freshmen Rose Forshaw produced a personal best in the shot put and won the collegiate event by swinging it at 13.26 m (43’6). The first place is the first in her career. Following her performance as field athlete of the week in the Cardinal Classic, junior Montserrat Montanes i Arbo finished fourth in the hammer throw, with a throw of 56.08 m (184’0). While in the pole vault, sophomore Helen Headley cleared the bar at 3.92 m (12′ 10 ) for a personal best, seventh-place finish and fourth all-time at UH. In the track events, senior K’ulei Moku shaved a second off her time in the 400 hurdles, clocking 1:02.77, making her ninth overall. Junior Amy Warrington recorded her best performance of the season in the 400 meters with 57.72 against great competition. A handful of athletes will leave Palo Alto for San Francisco for the split-squad scenario. Still, most of the squad will stay on the second day as it will be a tough day in field events including triple jump, javelin throw and discus throw. #HawaiiXCTF

