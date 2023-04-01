Sports
Aztecs Defeat New Mexico, 5-3
ALBUQUERQUE, NM Solid pitching and timely at bats were on display Friday night, as San Diego State opened their Mountain West series in New Mexico with a 5-3 victory over the Lobos at Santa Ana Star Field.
With the win, the Aztecs (8-13, 5-3 MW) jumped to second place in the conference standings behind league-leader Fresno State (14-10, 7-4 MW), who took over the top spot behind San José State (11-10, 4-3 MW) was routed in Nevada.
TJFontaine (3-1) recorded his third win in his last four starts after striking out seven batters in over seven innings, giving up only one run on four hits without a walk, to lower his season ERA from 4.22 to 3.69.
Caden Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI single to accelerate the SDSU offense Xavier Gonzalez (2 hits) and Cad Martinez each put in a run to help the Scarlet and Black defeat the Lobos (15-9, 5-4 MW) for the fifth straight and ninth time in the last 10 encounters.
The game was scoreless until the third game when Miller went to the yard for the second time this year on a 1-2 pitch from UNM starter Riley Egloff to give the Scarlet and Black a lead it would never relinquish.
The Aztecs added two more marks in the fifth on Martinez’s RBI double, while Miller followed with a runscoring single to tie the visitors 3-0. Earlier, Drew Giannini stretched a sharp leadoff grounder up the right into a double and promptly scored on Martinez’s hit down the leftfield-line, while Miller greeted Egloff with a single on the first pitch.
SDSU increased its lead to 5-0 with a pair of unearned runs in the eighth off UNM reliever Arthur Steinkamp. Shaun Montoya reached on an error on a grounder to first base, but was erased in second Poncho Ruiz came on fielder’s choice. Shortly after, Tyler Glowacki singled up the middle, while Gonzalez followed with a ground-rule double into the right field corner to bring home Ruiz.
Terrell Hudson climbed the hill in front of the host school at this time and deliberately gave a walk to Tino Bethancourtloading the bases, before striking out David Whittle. However, the new Lobo-pitcher uncorked a wild pitch, enabling Glowacki to hit the plate with an important insurance run.
In addition, the home plate umpire was hit in the facemask on the foul toss, resulting in a 23-minute injury delay.
New Mexico, which entered the game with an NCAA-best batting average of .343 and finished second nationally with 299 hits, was held in check by Fondtain, who retired the first 14 batters he faced before giving up a single to Jake Holland and a double by Deylan. Pigford with two outs in the fifth. However, the SDSU southpaw fought his way off the proverbial ropes by freezing Devon Dixon on a 3-2 pitch for his seventh and final punchout of the night.
Fondtain was waived after Pigford made a 2-1 offer over the fence in right field to go into eighth, breaking the shutout bid. Eldridge Armstrong III was then called up from the bullpen and retired Dixon on a swinging strikeout before causing a groundout to Chase Weissenborn. However, Dylan Ditzenberger homered down the right field line moments later to bring the host school within 5-2.
The Aztecs survived some anxious moments in the ninth after Lenny Junior Ashby led off with a closer home run Kelly Sauer and Braydon Runion followed with a single to the middle. Sauer showed his mettle, however, and eventually collected his fourth save of the year after striking out Reed Spenrath and causing a pair of popouts for Holland and Pigford, the latter of which was roped by a spinning Gonzalez in shallow left field to end the duel.
Egloff (4-2) was charged with the loss after three runs on eight hits and one walk in seven innings of work, while Ashby and Pigford had two hits each for the Lobos in the loss.
The two teams will resume their series on Saturday, starting at 2pm MT/1pm PT, with the game broadcast live on the Mountain West Network.
