



STANFORD, California Stanford’s Charles Hicks in the midst of a 100+ mile training week, to victory in the 10,000 meters at the Stanford Invitational in record time. Stanford’sin the midst of a 100+ mile training week, to victory in the 10,000 meters at the Stanford Invitational in record time. It was the second Friday measurement record by a Cardinal athlete at Cobb Track and Angell Field. Udido Onwuzurike won the 100 in 10.07, matching his own year-old measurement standard. Onwuzurike made his outdoor debut of the season and still has the 200 his best Saturday event. Reigning NCAA Cross Country Champion Hicks made his outdoor debut of the season by finishing with a death kick that gave him victory in the final yards, in 27:57.47. Down went the 2016 mark of 27:58.65 by Leonard Korir. Charles Hicks . Photo by David Hicks. Stanford teammate Ky Robinson who shared the pace with Hicks for most of the last half of the race, was third in 27:58.74. Devin Hart placed eighth in 28:07.64 and jumped to number 6 on Stanford’s all-time performers’ list. Hicks and Robinson are already Nos. 2 and 4 with even faster times. Of Cabbage Sprout who did not run, four of Stanford’s current runners are now among the school’s top six all-time with 10,000. The goal was only to run times that would comfortably qualify them for the NCAA West Prelims. But with the pace so fast, even as Alabama’s Victor Kiprop took the lead late in the race, Hicks was still within striking distance and couldn’t resist the smell of victory. Hicks pushed hard off the last turn and caught Kiprop just short of the line. The race was one of many great Stanford long-distance achievements. Among the women 10,000, Grace Connolly placed 29th in an extremely fast section and still rose to number 8 in school history, running 33:19.28 for a massive 50 second personal best. Moments later, Audrey DaDamio made her debut at that distance and ran 33:21.12, placing her No. 10 on the same list. A total of 21 women vomited 33 minutes between the two sections. Before Friday, only four collegiate women had done so this year. Laurel Wong . Photo by John P. Lozano/ISIphotos.com. At the 5,000, Lucy Jenks came out of a pack on the last lap and finished third in 15:33.13, an improvement of eight seconds in his life. And Robert DiDonato set a PR of 13:44.89 in the second section of the men’s 5,000. Juliet Whittaker , the NCAA Indoor runner-up in the 800 and anchored in the winning medley relay, made her collegiate outdoor debut. Whittaker was second in the women’s 400 in 53.74, a PR of 0.81, with Cydney Wright close behind in 53.78. John Kroger also had a big day, earning a lifetime best in the long jump of 24-1 (7.36 meters), while placing second in the collegiate division. In the women’s 100, Alexa Rossum the first Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week this season, narrowly finished second in 11.45. Action continues on Saturday, from 9 a.m Cydney Wright. Photo by John P. Lozano/ISIphotos.com. Stanford invitees

At Cobb Track and Angell Field

Friday’s results

Winners and all Stanford Gentlemen

100 Final: 1, Udido Onwuzurike (Stanford) 10.07 (tie meets record). Preliminaries: 1, Udido Onwuzurike (Stanford) 10:15; 23, Doreen Simon (Stanford) 10.90.

400 1, Rikuya Ito (stretching.) 46.45; 7, Cole breather (Stanford) 47.88 (PB); 9, Karson Lippert (Stanford) 48.44; 25, Miles Zoltak (Stanford) 49.09; 30, Gabriel Navarro (Stanford) 49.65.

1,500 sec. 1:1, Sam Ellis (Washington) 3:40.81. sec. 2:7, Dan Bergen (Stanford) 3:43.03.

5,000 seconds 1:1, Anthony Camerieri (Ole Miss) 13:26.58; 15, Eve Burke (Stanford) 13:44.72. sec. 2:5, Robert DiDonato (Stanford) 13:44.89 (PB); 15, Caleb Boutelle (Stanford) 14:03.83; 20, 14:31.86.

10,000 sec. 1:1, Charles Hicks (Stanford) 27:57.47 (meeting record); 3, Ky Robinson (Stanford) 27:58.74; 8, Devin Hart (Stanford) 28:07.64 (PB; No. 6 Stanford AT).

110 Hurdles Final: 1, Jerome Campbell (Northern Colorado) 13.90.

400 hurdles 1, Reyte Rash (Cal State Fullerton) 51.82.

3,000 steeplechase sec. 1:1, Kenneth Rooks (BYU) 8:33.60.

High Jump Invitation: 1, Justin Lewis (unat.) 7-0 (2.14). collegiate: 6, James Stevens (Stanford) 6-2 (7.36).

Long Jump Invite: 1, Jason Smith (unat.) 25-3 (7.70); 11, Alan Hunter (Stanford) 22-1 (6.75). collegiate: 2, John Kroger (Stanford) 24-1 (7.36) (OJ).

Invite discus: 1, Ralford Mullings (Arkansas) 200-5 (61.09).

Javelin Invitation: 1, Joe Nizich (Air Force) 213-0 (64.92). Women 100 Final: 1, Marie-Eloise Leclair (Simon Fraser) 11.45; 2, Alexa Rossum (Stanford) 11:45 a.m.; 6, Olivia Okoli (Stanford) 11:75 am. Preliminaries: 1, Alexa Rossum (Stanford) 11:42; 9, Olivia Okoli (Stanford) 11.81; 21, Alaysia Oakes (Stanford) 12.17 (PB); 33, Megan Olomo (Stanford) 12.28.

400 1, Josefine Eriksen (Utah) 53.41; 2, Juliet Whittaker (Stanford) 53.74 (PB); 3, Cydney Wright (Stanford) 53.78; 7, Trinity Prize (Stanford) 55.61; 14, TaylorJames (Stanford) 56.41; 18, Camille Peisner (Stanford) 56.81.

1,500 sec. 1:1, Billah Jepkirui (state of Oklahoma) 4:14.00; 11, Ellie Deligianni (Stanford) 4:21.74. sec. 2: Juliet Whittaker (Stanford) DNF. sec. 3:9, Riley Stewart (Stanford) 4:27.15; 10, Audrey Suarez (Stanford) 4:28.52. sec. 5:11, Ava Parekh (Stanford) 4:34.02; 13, Lily Flynn (Stanford) 4:39.92.

5,000 sec. 1:1, WuGa He (China AA) 15:26.58; 3, Lucy Jenks (Stanford) 15:33.13 (PB). sec. 4:19, Carolyn Wells (Stanford) 17:11.94.

10,000 sec. 1:1, Emily Venters (Utah) 31:48.35; 29, Grace Connolly (Stanford) 33:19.28 (PB; no. 8 Stanford AT). sec. 2:8, Audrey DaDamio (Stanford) 33:21.12 (PB; no. 10 Stanford AT).

100 Hurdles Final: 1, Astrid Nyame (unat.) 13.12. Preliminaries: 16, Elise Miller (Stanford) 2:30 p.m.

400 hurdles 1, Chloe Taylor (Chico State) 1:00.21; 6, Samantha Thomas (Stanford) 1:01.67.

3,000 steeplechase sec. 1:1, Kayley Delay (Washington) 9:48.44.

High Jump 1, Lilian Turban (Hawai’i) 5-11 (1.82); 2, Alyssa Jones (Stanford) 5-9 (1.76).

Pole Vault Invite: 1, Nastassja Campbell (Washington) 13-8 (4.17); 5, Laurel Wong (Stanford) 12-10 (3.92); 9, Kelly Kern (Stanford) 12-10 (3.92); 13, Lianne Kistler (Stanford) 11-10 (3.62).

invite long jump: 1, Alyssa Jones (Stanford) 21-0 (6.41) (No. 6 Stanford AT); Teagan Zwaanstra (Stanford) F. Collegiate: 1, Alaysia Oakes (Stanford) 19-6 (5.96); 3, Tess Stapleton (Stanford) 18-8 (5.69).

Invite shot put: 1, Jaida Ross (Oregon) 56-8 (17.29). collegiate: 8, Brandy Atuatas (Stanford) 42-4 (12.90).

Hamer invites: 1, Chloe Lindeman (Wisconsin) 208-6 (63.56).

Javelin Invitation: 1, Valerie Clark (Utah State) 152-10 (46.60).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/4/1/track-field-day-one-at-stanford-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related