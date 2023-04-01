Men’s Gymnastics finishes second at Big Ten Championships





Columbus, Ohio– Penn State Men’s Gymnastics takes second place with the season’s highest team score of 410,700 at Big Ten Championships. The Nittany Lions advanced seven gymnasts to the individual finals on Saturday night with representation in all six events. “Really tough effort from our team tonight, they fought all the way,” said the head coach Randy Jeffson . “We had a hit rate of 97%, which is our best of the season. We are moving in the right direction and I like what I see. This is great momentum going into NCAA Championships on Friday and Saturday 14-15 April at Rec Hall.” Penn State shows four gymnasts in the all-around. Josh Karnes came third with an 82.800 and Matt Cormier finished fifth with an 82.050. Two other Nittany Lions competed in the all-around, Ian Rabal whose score was 79,500 and Michael Artlip who scored a 78.750. Penn State started on the high bar with an 87.850, the second-highest score of the season. Cormier led the way with a 13.950 to finish sixth overall. Raubal joins Cormier to advance to the event finals tomorrow with his score of 13.800 for seventh place. A career high 14.400 for Karnes on floor led the Nittany Lions to rank him fourth on apparatus. Cormier’s 14.100 will also take him into the second day of competition. The reining Big Ten champion with bows Pursue Clingman finished fourth with a 13.650 that will compete again tomorrow. He will be the only Penn State competitor on the device. Rabal and Matt Underhills remarkable routines on still rings placed them in the top-10 to advance to the finals of the event. Underhill was fourth with a 14.250 and Raubal tied for sixth with a 13.950. Vault proved to be Penn State’s strongest event of the night with all five scores above 14,000. Due to the heavy jumping field, Cormier can only continue with his score of 14.550. Ethan Dick matched a career high score of 14.350 and received a stick bonus for a quality outing. The Nittany Lions led the way on parallel bars with a 69.850, the game’s highest score. The final score of the encounter came down to this final rotation. Karnes completed the final routine of the meet with a second-place 14.550 to propel Penn State past Illinois, Ohio State and Nebraska into second place. Dick and Raubal were fifth with a 14.050 and Michael Artlip finished eighth with a 13.700. Penn State has the largest representation of any school on parallel bars with four gymnasts advancing to the event finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/3/31/mens-gymnastics-mens-gymnastics-finishes-second-at-big-ten-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related