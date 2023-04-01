Nittany Lions Finish Outstanding Season With NCAA Regional Program Record





PITTSBURG The Penn State women’s gymnastics team (10-9, 3-6 Big Ten) scored 196,825, setting the NCAA Regional program record in the semifinals of the Pittsburgh Regional. Florida led the way in Session II of the Semifinals with a 197,875 followed by Arizona State with 197,525. Penn State came in ahead of Big Ten foe Maryland’s 196,675, but had no trip to the final round of regionals. It was the third time this season that the Nittany Lions defeated Maryland after outscoring the Terrapins in the Big Five meeting during the regular season and at the Big Ten Championships just two weeks ago. “Tonight was an incredible way for our team to close out our season,” head coach said Sarah Brown . “I’m so proud of each of our athletes. It’s not easy to compete two days in a row, and to finish even stronger today than yesterday just shows the growth and progress of our program.” The Nittany Lions received NCAA Regional program record totals on bars and beam, with each performance littered with individual career highs and top ten NCAA Regional program marks. ROTATION SUMMARY Penn State started its night on vault, earning 49,000 as a team. Ava Piedrahita began her stellar outing with the first of her three totals of 9.9 on the night, earning the fifth-best score in school history on vault. Maddie Johnson , Isabella Salcedo And Cassidy Rushlow each earned 9.8 scores to round out the group. The Nittany Lions then moved into bars, where they really took off. Johnston earned a 9.85 out of two places, pushing the Nittany Lions in the right direction. Gallentine cages also collected a 9.85 before Piedrahita and Rushlow closed the historic rotation of the Nittany Lions. Piedrahita got her second 9.9 of the night, tying the fourth-best regional bars score in school history and tying her career high before Rushlow posted a 9.95 to tie the regional school record. Penn State’s total of 49,325 bars is the program record in NCAA Regional competition. On balance beam, the Nittany Lions erased all memories of yesterday’s counted fall and put in a 49.150 as a team to set another regional program record. Johnston impressed with her career best score with a 9.9 as an event anchor for the Nittany Lions, tying the regional school record on the device. Salcedo’s 9,875 tied for the fourth-best beam score in program history, tying Penn State for its best beam score of the postseason. Piedrahitas 9,825 and Haleigh Gibble 9.8 gave the Nittany Lions a solid foundation that concluded with two historic performances. In the final rotation of the night, Penn State posted its best event total of the night, scoring a 49.350 on floor to cap off an incredible encounter with the third-best regional total in school history and the Nittany Lions best floor score of the year . Three 9.9s led the Nittany Lions on apparatus, with Piedrahita (matched career high), Jessica Johnson (career high) and Salcedo each earn top scores for the team. Amani Haring also finished her freshman season with a 9.85 on floor. Penn State’s all-around competitors performed well all night. Piedrahita came out with a 39.525, setting the second-best all-around total ever for a Nittany Lion in the NCAA Regional competition. Johnston and Johanson recorded 39,350 and 39,075 respectively to complete their seasons. REGIONAL RECORD BOOK Team 196,825 total regional program record and a tie of 12 e -best overall score in school history. 49,325 on bars Set regional program record. 49,150 on bar Set regional program record. 49,350 on floor Tied with the third best floor score in school history Best regional floor score since 2014.

Maddie Johnson 9.9 on beam Tied Jessie bastards (2019) and Meredith Hoover (2003) for the regional program record on beam. 39,350 around 11 equal e -best regional grand total in the program’s history.

Cassidy Rushlow 9.95 on bars Bound Alissa Bonsall (2021) for the best regional bar rating in program history.

Ava Piedrahita 9.9 on bars Tied with the fourth-best regional bar rating in program history 9.9 on Floor Tied for fifth best regional floor score in program history Best since Brianna Tsang in 2016. 39,525 all-around Sets second-best regional all-around total in program history Best since Brandi Personett in 2010.

Isabella Salcedo 9,875 on beam Tied with the fourth best regional beam score in program history. 9.9 on Floor Tied for fifth best regional floor score in program history Best since Brianna Tsang in 2016.

Jessica Johnson 9.9 on Floor Tied for fifth best regional floor score in program history Best since Brianna Tsang in 2016.

