Softball Drops Opener with No. 8 Huskies
TEMPE The Sun Devils’ bats were silenced as they dropped the opening game against the No. 8 Washington Huskies 4-2.
Washington (26-5) opened the score in the first inning on an infield single. The Sun Devils (18-11) countered with a first run inning then Jordan VanHook picked the opposite way of tying things to one. The Devils took the lead in the third then Jazmyn Rollin a single through the middle to score Savannah Price.
The Huskies re-took the lead in the fourth on an error by the Sun Devils. Washington added another in the next inning on a home run.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- All with two outs, Washington managed to score a pair of hits to count their first run of the game. An introductory walk along Yanni Acuna helped the Sun Devils tie the game with a Vanhook hit after the opening frame.
- Mac Osborne managed to escape a basesloaded jam by striking out two huskies to tie the game.
- For the third consecutive inning, the Sun Devils managed an opening walk, managed by Price, who later stole her fifth base of the year, then was brought in on a Rollin single that went up the middle after the third inning and hit a 2 -1 cashed. benefit.
- Washington managed to take the lead back with two runs in the top of the fourth, followed by a solo home run in the fifth frame to take a 4–2 lead. Kenzie Brown entered the circle and managed to work out of a basesloaded jam.
- The Sun Devils threatened in the sixth inning but failed to score, leaving two behind on first and second base.
NOTABLES
- Acuña registered her seventh and eighth walks in the last five games. It is the most walks in any five-game stretch in her college career. In fact, it was the fourth game in the last five in which she walked.
- Price was able to collect her fifth stolen base of the season.
- Rollin’s single in the third inning was her 26th hit this season, surpassing her total of 25 last season.
- Marisa’s fault went two scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout. It is her eleventh scoreless appearance this season.
NEXT ONE
The Sun Devils look forward to tying the series against Washington in game two tomorrow at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ASU Live Stream.
QUOTES
Arizona State Softball Head Coach Megan Bartlett
On the resilience of the pitching staff tonight:
“The pitching staff did a great job. Mac (Osborne) fought her way out of some super tough situations and she gave us a chance to win (Baylee). Klingler is an outstanding player. Team USA, returning Pac-12 Player of the Year, she’s legit, she’s really good. I thought we had a good plan and we had some really nice reactions to her.”
On the message to the team to lift them up:
“They just have to keep fighting. If they allow the base of beliefs to crumble then it’s over. The rest of the season is over. We’re always trying to bring things back to life and you’ll never kick your own coverage away. If you don’t believe you’re capable, you’re 1000% not capable. So that’s the choice you’re presented with. You get some rest and get up the next day. And we get back to filming “We put some balls back in the screen if it’s a millimeter up and they come through, a few of those balls can be a few burps and we win the ball game. So the message of the last few weeks, it’s been tough. The Pac -12 is a great conference. And this, of course, is the year where there’s a lot of parity. It’s all super tight games and everyone beats everyone up. And that’s it really. Like you just have to keep fighting and battling and know that when we finally bring all the facets of the game together, we’re going to be a really hard team to beat. And it’s about posting, it’s about whether you’re willing to walk into the Pac-12 tournament? Then hopefully we’ll make a run and be ready for any challenge after we get there.
About the adjustments to finish this series strong:
“We’re going to see (Kelley) Lynch tomorrow. She’s got a really nice low ball? She can work both sides of the plate, but really, collectively, we’ve got to make sure we can get through this of If we can do that low stuff let it rest, it goes up like this, right? Kenzie Brown so successful. Lindsay Lopez, same thing, that curve has a little uptick. If you can’t find a way to get through the top of the ball with brilliantly moving throws, it’s going to be hard to win in this competition. We’ve been working all fall closing off the high-rises. Can we get through the low rise? And can we get a good change and get an adequate education? Full throttle I think fast in the Pac-12. So that’s all we can do. They have the tools in the toolbox. They have been trained for it and now we have to find a way to stay present. Keep our minds clear, breath under control and adapt better as the season progresses.”
