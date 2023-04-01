SAN DIEGO, California The Washington women’s rowing team saw all five crews earn spots in Grand Finals at the 50th Annual San Diego Crew Classic, while the Huskies finished in qualifying positions in Saturday’s heats and preliminary races.

The Huskies will compete for trophies in the first, second and third varsity eights, novice eight and varsity four races on Sunday in Mission Bay, starting at 10 a.m. PT.

In the morning opening event for Washington on Saturday, the varsity eight faced a tough challenge in a heat featuring No. 1 ranked Texas, as well as a strong squad from Oxford Brookes University (UK) and a Canadian national team eight, who were rowing as an exhibition team.

Texas won the race in 6:31.660, nearly four seconds ahead of the Canadian crew. Sitting fourth all race, the Huskies nearly caught Oxford Brookes at the finish, but the British crew held on to third in 6:38.402, just over a tenth of a second ahead of UW’s 6:38.544.

The Huskies join Texas, Oxford Brookes, Stanford, Cal and USC in the Jessop-Whittier Cup grand final on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

Next, the Huskies battled Stanford in the heat of varsity four for the Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup, with those two crews well ahead of the rest of the six-boat field. Needing only a top-four finish to reach the Finals, the Huskies kept in touch with the Cardinal throughout the stretch, but Stanford won by four seats with a time of 7:35.675. UW’s 7:38.629 was over 11 seconds ahead of third place Notre Dame.

Those three, plus fourth place Washington State and four teams from the other heat, qualified for the finals of the Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup at 10:28 AM on Sunday.

In the second heat of varsity eight, Washington and Texas quickly established themselves in the top two, separated from the rest of the field and comfortably between the four teams that would advance to the Grand Finals.

Washington moved up to within two or three seats in the final few hundred yards, but still leading by several lengths in third place, the Huskies finished eight seats behind the Longhorns with a time of 6:49.447. The Longhorns’ time was 6:46.252, while third-place Washington State trailed the Huskies by 24 seconds.

Sunday’s Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy grand final, with eight runner-up varsity teams in the field, kicks off at 10:35 a.m.

The Laurel Korholz Perpetual Trophy, for women’s starting eights, had only five entries this year, meaning all five who rowed in Saturday’s preliminary race had already qualified for Sunday’s final.

The UW freshman crew took the lead from the start of the race and quickly gained an open water advantage over the rest of the field, with UBC second and UCLA third. Washington cruised to victory with a time of 7:09.837. British Columbia’s eighth placed second, trailing by more than 14 seconds.

At 11:17 a.m. Sunday, the Washington freshmen race in the Grand Finals, trying to defend the title the Huskies won in San Diego last year.

Washington’s final heat of the day on Saturday was for the third varsity eight, with the top three of the four in the second heat earning qualification to Sunday’s final.

The Huskies’ 3V8+ finished second to Stanford and the Huskies crossed the line in 7:16.647. The Cardinal, the Huskies and Washington State qualified for the Finals from that heat, along with three others from the previous heat. They all race for the Carley Copley Cup on Sunday at 11:59 a.m

Fans can watch live video from Sunday’s finals at the San Diego Crew Classics Youtube Channel .

WASHINGTON SETUP

Varsity Eight

send: Nina Chestnut (Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills)

Heart attack: Mc Kenna Bryant (Kent, Wash./Kennedy Catholic)

7: Ella Kossil (Waikato, New Zealand)

6: Nikki Martinic (Newtown, Sydney, Australia)

5: Broughton’s displeasure (Cardiff, Wales, UK)

4: Elena Collier-Hezel (Buffalo, NY/Park School/Michigan)

3: Abby Adebiyi (London, England, UK)

2: Leah Nash (Chatham, Massachusetts/Monomoy)

Bow: Aisha Rockek (Como, Italy)

Second Varsity Eight

send: Caroline Baxter (El Dorado Hills, California/Oak Ridge)

Heart attack: Mira Kalder (Victoria, BC, Canada/Claremont)

7: Cat Whittard (St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada)

6: Grace Vander Griend (Bellingham, Washington/Sehome)

4: Jordan Freer (Lotus, California/El Dorado/UCSB)

4: Jerry Rhodes (St. Louis, Mo./Michigan)

3: Madi Frampton (Tumwater, Wash.)

2: Ava Meuleman (Seattle, Wash./Roosevelt)

Bow: Victoria Park (Bellevue, Washington/The Bush School)

Varsity Four

Heart attack: Eliza Perry (Bellingham, Washington/Sehome)

3: Brigitte O’Rourke (West Seattle, Wash./Vashon Island)

2: Renee Hopper (Preston, Washington/Issaquah)

Bow: Dimitra Tsamopoulou (Athens, Greece)

send: Grace Murdock (Roswell, Ga./Milton)

ThirdVarsity Eight

send: Olivia Murdock (Atlanta, Ga./Milton)

Heart attack: Hayley Stoker (Bellingham, Wash./Bellingham)

7: Carly Lauritzen (Nine Mile Falls, Washington/Lakeside)

6: Allison Jakeway (Maple Ridge, BC, Canada)

5: Grace Epp (Redmond, Wash./Redmond)

4: Claire Marion (San Marcos, California/San Marcos)

3: Claire Surbeck (Bellevue, Washington/International School)

2: Molly pointer (Leavenworth, Washington/Cascade)

Bow: Brianna Hoffman (Poulsbo, Wash./North Kitsap)

Starting Eight