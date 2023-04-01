Waves close North Florida inviting with few wins





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The #19 Pepperdine beach volleyball team finished Saturday morning’s North Florida Invite on a high note, racking up a pair of wins over #17 Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast University. The Waves (13-6) finished 2-2 over the weekend with the pair of wins today and it is the side’s second win against a higher-ranked opponent this season. Pepperdine first defeated FGCU (10-11) 4-1, before closing the tournament with a landslide 3-2 victory over #17 Stetson (13-10). Pepperdine’s pairings in the No. 1, 4 and 5 positions remained unbeaten on the final day of competition, with McKenna Thomas And Kate Clemont collecting the clinch over the Hatters on court one in the final. RESULTS

#19 Pepperdine final. Florida Gulf Coast, 4-1 No. 1: McKenna Thomas / Kate Clemont (PEPP) final Kacie Johnson/Madison Parmelly (FGCU) 21-18, 19-21, 15-12

No. 2: Alex McLeod / Jordan Benoit (PEPP) final Shelby Beisner/Trinity Rosales (FGCU) 21-18, 24-26, 15-10

No. 3: Kaitlyn Luebbers/Dylan Brewer (FGCU) def. Juju Quintero / Aubrey Roberts (PEPP) 21-19, 11-21, 15-10

Number 4: Grace Campbell / Gabriella Perez (PEPP) final Lexi Hamilton/Nicole De Oliveira (FGCU) 20-22, 11-21, 10-15

Number 5: Kristine Briede / Madison Oriskovich (PEPP) final Jacqueline Carpenter/Kristina Gluc (FGCU) 21-14, 21-11

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3, 2*, 1 #19 Pepperdine final. #17 Stetson, 3-2 No. 1: McKenna Thomas / Kate Clemont (PEPP) final Karin Zolnercikova/Shae Henson (STET) 21-14, 21-11

No. 2: Anete Namike/Carolina Ferraris (STET) final. Alex McLeod / Jordan Benoit (PEPP) 21-6, 21-10

No. 3: Defeats Gabriella Bramante/Tori Clement (STET). Juju Quintero / Aubrey Roberts (PEPP) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9

Number 4: Grace Campbell / Gabriella Perez (PEPP) final Audrey Gauthier/Noelle Weintraub (STET) 21-16, 18-21, 15-8

Number 5: Kristine Briede / Madison Oriskovich (PEPP) final Klea Sirois/Lauren Della (STET) 19-21, 21-16, 15-11

Number 6: Pursue Curry / Emily Erikson (PEPP) final Stadnik Aleksandra/Alina Urzua (STET) 21-19, 21-13

Finishing order: 4, 5, 1*, 2, MATCH OVERVIEWS In the opening game against Florida Gulf Coast, Kristine Briede And Madison Oriskovich would do some quick damage, taking a 21-14, 21-11 victory from the No. 5 position to put Pepperdine on the board early. On track four, Grace Campbell And Gabriella Perez then fought back from a 22-20 loss in the first set to win 21-18 in the second and force a third. The freshman duo then handily took a 15-10 win in the third set to give the Waves a 2-0 lead and the position to qualify. The Eagles would win three sets in the No. 3 position to make it 2-1. Alex McLeod And Jordan Benoit came out strong in the number 2 position, recording a 21-18 win to open their game. Although the pair fell in a tough 26-24 second set, they rallied for a 15-10 win in the third set to clinch the dual. McKenna Thomas And Kate Clemont closed out the action with a 21-18, 19-21, 15-12 victory over first place for the 4-1 final score. In the second game against #17 Stetson, Waves’ first flight put the side in a good position. Campbell and Perez split the opening sets on court four 21-16, 18-21, before dominating the third 15-8 to put Pepperdine first on the board. Briede and Oriskovich recovered from a 21-19 loss in the first set, won 21-16 in the second set to force a third set. The duo then defeated their opponents 15-11 to give the side a 2-0 lead heading into the second flight. Clermont and Thomas would have the honors on track one, taking the double win with a solid 21-14, 21-11 win. The Hatters finished the game with wins over the No. 2 and 3 positions to end the duality, but the Waves prevailed with a 3-2 victory. NEXT ONE Tomorrow, the Waves close out the North Florida Invite against Florida Gulf Coast and #17 Stetson at 5 AM and 9 AM PT, respectively. Live scoring will be available with links on the website. TO FOLLOW Follow @WavesBeachVB on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit PepperdineWaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/4/1/womens-beach-volleyball-waves-close-north-florida-invite-with-pair-of-wins.aspx

