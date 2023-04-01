



Next game: at Montmouth 4/4/2023 | 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING April 04 (Tue) / 2:30 pm bee Monmouth History PHILADELPHIA The first game in the birth of the Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse sponsorship did not disappoint, the Hawks defending Richmond in a contentious 14-12 outing on Saturday afternoon at Sweeney Field. Through rain and shine, the Hawks recovered from a three-goal deficit in the third inning to move to 5–4 on the year and 1–0 in conference play. The Spiders fall to 5-4 on the season, 0-1 in the A-10. HOW IT HAPPENED Both sides traded goals throughout the opening 10 minutes, a back and forth game that gave the visitors a 4–3 lead with five minutes left. Richmond scored a fifth of the quarter with just over a minute left to close the opening frame with a 5–3 lead.

A nearly 19-minute goal goal by the Hawks was finally ended with three minutes remaining in the first half with neither team finding the back of the net until a Stephen Dwyer goal closed the gap to one. Dwyer found the net for his second in three minutes and capitalized on an extra man opportunity as the Hawks tied 5–5 going into halftime.

goal closed the gap to one. Dwyer found the net for his second in three minutes and capitalized on an extra man opportunity as the Hawks tied 5–5 going into halftime. Richmond took no time to draw first blood in the third quarter, scoring three straight runs over the course of 2:30 to take an 8–5 lead.

Not a minute later, Mac MacLaughlin capped off a solo run, cutting through the cobweb and finishing past the goalkeeper.

capped off a solo run, cutting through the cobweb and finishing past the goalkeeper. St. Joe’s continued the goal by scoring just 16 seconds later, Zak Cole things start with a face-off victory. Carter page found space deep in the heart of Richmond’s defense and found Cole staying off offense as the veteran unleashed a quick try to cut the deficit in half.

things start with a face-off victory. found space deep in the heart of Richmond’s defense and found Cole staying off offense as the veteran unleashed a quick try to cut the deficit in half. With Richmond getting a goal back, William King changed the momentum of the game with his seventh goal of the year before Dwyer found himself boxed in by three Richmond defenders, working his way out of the seemingly unavoidable jam before finishing close by as the Hawks tied the game at nine per piece on the way to the final 15 minutes.

changed the momentum of the game with his seventh goal of the year before Dwyer found himself boxed in by three Richmond defenders, working his way out of the seemingly unavoidable jam before finishing close by as the Hawks tied the game at nine per piece on the way to the final 15 minutes. After the visitors once again opened the quarter with the first goal, the Hawks found another reaction through Levi Anderson . Looking like the Canadian forward was running out of room, Anderson turned and shot a non-binocular over his right shoulder into the back of the net to draw the roar of the Hawk faithful in the stands.

. Looking like the Canadian forward was running out of room, Anderson turned and shot a non-binocular over his right shoulder into the back of the net to draw the roar of the Hawk faithful in the stands. Another man-up opportunity seemed to be cashed in for the Hawks, Tucker Brown undertake to answer the call. With the score tied at 11, the midfielder evaded defenders before stumbling as he worked his way into the center of the field. Off balance, Brown shot low as he fell to the ground and the ball rippled through the net, giving the Hawks a lead with 3:29 to play.

undertake to answer the call. With the score tied at 11, the midfielder evaded defenders before stumbling as he worked his way into the center of the field. Off balance, Brown shot low as he fell to the ground and the ball rippled through the net, giving the Hawks a lead with 3:29 to play. A crucial stop gave the Hawks possession with just over a minute left, and all Levi Verch found it Colin Reich in midfield, the senior turned and saw the goalkeeper out and shot an effort from his own half which fired into goal to double the lead.

found it in midfield, the senior turned and saw the goalkeeper out and shot an effort from his own half which fired into goal to double the lead. The Hawks added another through a Cole face-off win on the ensuing opportunity, Levi Anderson scored his hat-trick with 34 seconds remaining after escaping a double team with a clear route to goal. The Spiders scored a consolation goal with 18 seconds left before the Hawks ran out the remaining clock for an A-10 opening win at Sweeney Field. GAME NOTES The Hawks go to 2-1 all-time against the Spiders, 2-0 playing at Sweeney Field. The 14 goals for the Hawks was more than the previous two meetings combined (12).

Hat tricks highlighted Hawk’s attack as Levi Anderson , Carter page And Stephen Dwyer all scored three goals in the win.

, And all scored three goals in the win. Page moves his scoring streak to 21 games, scoring 64 goals in the period stretching back to March 11, 2022.

Anderson has scored at least three goals in seven of the year’s nine matches, having scored no fewer than three goals when the scoresheet was found.

Dwyer continues to produce in his recent addition to the starting lineup, recording his first hat-trick as a member of the Crimson and Gray.

Zak Cole was 18-31 of the X with a game-high 10 ground balls while Patrick Clemens had seven ground balls in his defensive outing.

was 18-31 of the X with a game-high 10 ground balls while had seven ground balls in his defensive outing. For the second consecutive match, Shayne Ryan had a 13 saves performance in the cage for the Hawks. The sophomore earned his first collegiate victory.

had a 13 saves performance in the cage for the Hawks. The sophomore earned his first collegiate victory. More to follow. NEXT ONE The Hawks return to non-conference play in a weekday game against Monmouth, taking on the Hawks at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, April 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2023/4/1/mens-lacrosse-hawks-open-inaugural-atlantic-10-season-with-14-12-win-over-richmond.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related