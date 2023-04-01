



Next game: at the University at Albany 4/7/2023 | 12:00 am Apr 07 (Fri) / 12:00 PM bee Albany University History BALTIMORE – UMBC senior striker Claire Boxtie and sophomores Colby Weedon (4 tied checks) recorded both hat-tricks, but the Retrievers dropped a 13-12 decision to the Bryant Bulldogs, in a Saturday afternoon America East Conference game at sunny UMBC Stadium. UMBC fell to 6-4 (0-2 AE) while the Bulldogs improved to 6-4 (2-0 AE). Bockstie moved into third place on UMBC’s all-time list with 193 points, surpassing Allson Zaetz ’96. Senior Megan Halczuk (6 drawing checks, assist) and classmate Jenna McDermott added a pair of goals each for the hosts as a junior goalkeeper Isabella Fontana made seven saves in goal. Sophomore defender Ellie Lawton recorded a team-high three ground balls and two turnovers caused. Junior forward Kenna Kaut scored eight goals to lead Bryant, while Sylar Simmonds and Emily Oliver added two marks each. UMBC beat the visitors 34-31 count, winning 17 of 29 tie checks. Ashlyn Watkins made ten saves to earn Bryant the win. How it happened

– Weedon put UMBC ahead 1-0 just 3:07 into the first quarter on an assist from a graduate student striker Lauren Creme however, the visitors went on a 4-1 run to take a 4-2 lead with 4:28 left in the period. Kaut scored the first three goals and Simmonds completed the scoring.

– McDermott and Bockstie scored back-to-back goals to tie the game at 4-4 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Junior Dymin Gerow assisted on McDermott’s count while Bockstie’s was unaided.

– Emily Oliver completed a high-scoring opening period with an unsupported marker with 1:38 left to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead.

– Bryant defeated UMBC by a 3-2 margin in the second quarter to take an 8-6 lead going into the break. Bockstie took a feed from Halczuk to tie the score at 5-5, but Lily Auger delivered a woman-up goal to give Bryant a 6-5 lead with just over eight minutes left in the peace. McDermott tied UMBC with an unassisted goal at 7:02, but Bryant scored the last two goals of the stanza. Kaut scored an equally strong goal on an assist from Oliver and then Oliver put in a free position at 3:30.

– The Retrievers turned into a strong third quarter as Weedon (12:33) and Halczuk produced unassisted goals to tie the score with 2:23 left in the third quarter. The UMBC defense defeated the Bulldogs in that span.

– The visitors scored three times in a row to open the fourth quarter and did not relinquish the lead. Kaut scored the first two goals on assists from Chamberlaine Bell and Simmonds. Simmonds then ended the run with an unsupported count with 10:50 left in the game.

– Sophomore midfielder Katana Nelson scored a female goal after a pass from classmate Ria Lagdameo to bring the Retrievers within 11-9 and then Bockstie cut the deficit to a goal with a free position marker with 7:18 remaining.

– Kaut answered with back-to-back goals to give the Bulldogs a 13-10 lead with 4:33 left.

– UMBC refused to go away without a fight as Weedon scored on a free position shot with 1:34 left and Halczuk similarly delivered with forty-one taps left.

– UMBC got the tie check and then called a timeout with sixteen seconds remaining. However, the Retrievers were unable to get out of a final shot as Bockstie was stripped off the ball over time. Next one

UMBC travels to UAlbany on Friday at noon

