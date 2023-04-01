19 Men’s Lacrosse Surpasses #20 Yale Late, 17-16, on Alumni Day

Next game: at Brown 4/8/2023 | 1:00 pm April 08 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee Brown History

PHILADELPHIA Saturday had a little bit of everything on Alumni Day. The No. 19 University of Pennsylvania men’s lacrosse team led the game and came from behind to lead No. 20 Yale, 17-16 at Franklin Field.

The win improves Penn’s overall record to 4-4 and 2-1 in Ivy League play as the Bulldogs dropped their third straight Ivy game to fall to 0-3 with three to go.

Two Quakers led the way with four goals to launch the attack Ben Smith and a breakout performance of Tynan Walsh while Sam Handley gave three assists and defensive, Brendan Lavelle led the way with four turnovers caused and four GBs.

*Penn improved to 2-1 in the Ivy League with the win, ending the overall record at 4-4.

*The Quakers earned their second straight win over Yale in the all-time series.

* Penn scored more than 13 goals for the first time this season. The Quakers are 2-0 when their offense scores that total or more in 2023.

* Ben Smith scored four goals for the second time in three games while Tynan Walsh four-goal performance is a new career high. Walsh had previously never scored more than two goals in a single match.

* Sam Handley And Robert Shine both added two goals, while the former added three assists for five points. Handley has tallied at least one point in 41 straight games. He now has a career-high 90 goals (ninth all-time), 80 assists (sixth) and 170 career points, ranking seventh for that category.

* Peter Blake scored the Quakers’ first pole goal of the season with his first of the year (second of his career).

* Matt Palazzi And Chris Arceri both were first career goals for Penn.

* Brendan Lavelle finished the afternoon with a career-high four turnovers caused and four ground balls. Six other Quakers generated a total of six more sales, while in addition to Arceri, Lavelle, Piper Bond and Blake each registered four GB to speed up the defense.

*From the X onward, Arceri was outstanding, going 20-for-34 with 10 ground balls and also scoring his goal.

* Emmet Caroll ended with 12 saves between the pipes.

*Penn out shot Yale, 55-52, including 30-28 on shots on target.

* The Quakers won the showdown 20-15 and had a 31-30 lead on ground balls.

* For Yale, Leo Johnson also produced a four-goal game, while Matt Brandau had three and both Thomas Bragg and Carson Kuhl had two.

How it happened

Penn scored the first four goals of the game to go up 4-0 early with 7:42 left in the first quarter. Two of those goals were scored by Tynan Walsh while the second proved to be the Quakers’ first man-down goal of the season.

Yale’s first of the game was scored by playing Leo Johnson with 6:13 on the man-up as Penn quickly answered with Chris Arceri FOGO goal, his first in the red and blue to take a 5-1 lead.

The Bulldogs scored twice in a row through Johnson and Patrick Hackler to cut the deficit to 5-3 as the two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the first with Penn leading 6-4 at the end of the period of time.

Matt Palazzi started the second half strong with his first goal of the year to extend Penn’s lead to 7-4, but then Yale made his comeback with five in a row and seven of eight to take an 11-8 lead with only six seconds left in the first half.

With the passage of time, James Shipley sent a prayer from the 50 yard line to Ben Smith who threw the ball into the net before the buzzer beater, cutting the Yale lead to 11-9 heading into the locker room.

Starting in the third quarter, Matt Brandau scored two straight goals for the Bulldogs, to lift the lead to 13–9, Yale’s biggest lead of the game with 8:26 to play in the quarter. Three minutes remained in the third and Penn went on a run with three unanswered goals from Shipley, Robert Shine And Sam Handley to make it a 13-12 game with 1:22 on the clock. With 1:13 left, Yale got some breathing room with a FOGO goal to take a 14-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Smith and Walsh went back-to-back to tie Penn with Yale to open the fourth quarter, while the Bulldogs scored two of their own from Carson Kuhl and Brad Sharp to go ahead, 16-14, with 7:57 to go. to play. regulation.

Four minutes passed and Schain brought the Quakers back within one of the lead positions with 3:33 remaining, scoring on the inept offense for his second score of the day. Smith scored his fourth to equalize with 2:35 left and with just 1:17 on the clock it was Casey Mulligan which Walsh found for the score that became the game-winning goal, giving Penn a 17–16 lead.

Yale won the final confrontation of the game and played the rest of the game in the strike zone, looking for the equalizer, but it was Emmet Caroll who made a huge comeback with his 12th save of the game, denying Brandau the equalizer with six seconds left as Piper Bond picked up the ground ball to seal the win.

Next one

The Quakers will hit the road again for the first of two consecutive games, kicking off the Easter weekend with a 1pm bout at Brown in Providence on Saturday.

