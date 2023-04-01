St John’s Primary School, Basingstoke wins Pride of Table Tennis Award





St Johns Church of England Primary School was named School of the Year at the Pride of Table Tennis Awards on 26 March, organized by Table Tennis England. The awards celebrate and honor the efforts of volunteers, coaches, officials and organizations for their outstanding contribution to table tennis over the past year. READ MORE: Basingstoke school is finalist in Pride of Table Tennis Awards Representatives from St Johns, in Kingsmill Road, attended an awards ceremony in Nottingham where they were announced as the winners for the category. Neil Tunnicliffe, Deputy Headteacher of St Johns, said he was delighted that the school won, adding: I am very honored that our efforts are being recognized at a national level. Table tennis has had such an impact on the children in St Johns and also all over Hampshire because our pupils continue to play after they have left. Jonathon Driscoll, Table Tennis Englands area manager, congratulated St Johns on winning the Pride of Table Tennis School of the Year in a very strong category. He added: The clear table tennis is embedded in the culture of St. Johns to provide excellent opportunities for their students to not only develop key skills but also improve their health and well-being. Congratulations again to all involved and keep up the fantastic work. SEE ALSO: ‘SpeedoMick’ is hailed as a hero as he passes Basingstoke on a 1,000 mile walk The school was nominated by parent Alastair Williams who explained that the school’s passion for table tennis started in 2016 when they bought two outdoor table tennis tables for the children to use. As a school with only 45 pupils per year and a total of 315 children from year R to year 6, it is amazing to see more than 30 children playing every day, he said. He said table tennis helps children build self-confidence, develop social skills and improve their health and well-being. St Johns incorporates table tennis into the PE curriculum, with pupils also having the opportunity to score and referee matches. Since purchasing the table tennis tables, the St. Johns students have competed every year since then, resulting in individual and team success. St Johns pupil Grace Pywell was named the winner of the Hampshire Individual Table Tennis competition in the girls’ category in February and will compete in the national finals in Wolverhampton on 22 April. The 10-year-old said: I started playing during lunch and really enjoyed it. The teachers upgrade our bats and let us play in the afternoon and we can also play before school in the morning. I just like to play. I felt really proud and overjoyed when I won. Coral Parry, a 10-year-old pupil at St Johns, said: Table tennis was there to be played at lunchtime and it looked great fun, so I joined in and then started going every day. I enjoy it because it’s fun to play and it’s fun to watch other people play and gain skills. I am really proud of the school for winning the award.

