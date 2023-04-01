Russian, Belarusian table tennis players return as neutral: ITTF





LAUSANNE The table tennis world governing body has said it will follow International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines for Russian and Belarusian players by allowing them to participate in international competitions as neutrals. The IOC on Tuesday issued a series of recommendations for international sports federations that will allow athletes from the two countries to gradually return since their ban in 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus helped facilitate. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Thursday that players from Russia and Belarus could resume under strict conditions of neutrality from May at the earliest, but could not compete in that month’s World Championships after missing qualifying matches. Table tennis is the first sport to commit to taking these athletes back since the IOC published its guidelines. The ITTF, which will set its own rules to specify the conditions for their participation, added that it was well aware of the potential dialogues sport can create. It cited the example of ping pong diplomacy, when American table tennis players traveled to China in 1971 for a series of exhibition matches that helped thaw relations between the two countries. Table tennis has a long history of bringing people together, even when political ties are weak, according to the ITTF. It can build bridges, leading to better understanding between peoples, and open the door to peacebuilding in ways that exclusion and division cannot. The ITTF reiterates its call for peace and unequivocally condemns the war in Ukraine. It stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and will continue to support the Ukrainian table tennis community. It remains to be seen what the response to the decision of the ITTF will be. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) continued to welcome Russian and Belarusian athletes earlier in March before the IOC’s new guidelines were published after more than 60 percent of countries voted for their return at its congress. But the call has already sparked a backlash, with organizers in Germany and Denmark canceling their events. Ukraine has also taken a strong stance, with Minister Oleh Nemchinov saying its athletes will not be allowed to compete in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians. Nemchinov, secretary to the ministers of Ukraine’s cabinet, said the government’s decision was made at the suggestion of Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait and that national federations that ignore the ruling could be punished. REUTERS

